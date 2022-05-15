ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer County, IN

17-year-old arrested after crashing into police car, OPD says

14news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio Co. Sheriff’s Office: Search warrant leads to 4 arrests; social services called for child. Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: Search warrant leads to 4 arrests; social services...

www.14news.com

14news.com

Man sentenced in deadly hit and run crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dylan Birdwell has been sentenced in the hit and run death of Patrick Adams. As we reported in April, Birdwell, who was 21 at the time of the crash, pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and failure to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Pursuit from Posey County ends in Evansville, suspect in custody

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a suspect is now in custody following a pursuit that started in Posey County on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit ended near Stanley and Sherman Avenues in Evansville. Deputies say Kameron Smith had an active felony warrant...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
wrul.com

Springerton Man Killed In Traffic Crash

A traffic crash claimed the life of a Springerton man on Tuesday. At approximately 11:34 a.m., Reporting Officer George Spencer and White County Sheriff’s Department Sargeant Craig Poole responded to County Road 100 E approximately 600 feet North of County Road 1850 N in reference to a report of a traffic crash and possible fatality. The White County Ambulance Service also arrived on scene at the same time as the officers. Upon arrival, a male subject was found lying in the ditch. After Ambulance personnel examined the body it was determined that he was already deceased. Evidence in the vehicle indicated that the vehicle was owned by York Farms. It was then determined that the victim was 36 year old Sean M York of 19254 County Road 1745 E in Springerton.
SPRINGERTON, IL
Spencer County, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Spencer County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Cross-county police chase ends with crash in Evansville

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Police say a cross-county pursuit that started in Posey County ended in Evansville with a crash between a deputy and the suspect. Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle says state police started a pursuit in Posey County for a wanted man Wednesday evening. Deputies say they pursued a black 2004 […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

PCSO: Badly injured woman dies after suspected rollover

PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Perry County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) reports a woman has died from multiple injuries after a traffic accident. Law enforcement officials say on May 16, around 6:37 p.m., Central Dispatch informed first responders of a single-vehicle accident on Atlanta Road near the intersection of Audubon Road in Perry County. PCSO […]
PERRY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Misunderstanding prompts police presence on Mary St.

UPDATE: Police say it was a misunderstanding. According to Evansville Police, a neighbor heard someone banging on the door and thought shots were being fired. Police say they responded to the scene and got everyone out of the home. No arrests were made and no one was injured. EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Heavy police presence […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Crash in Jasper Sends One Person to Hospital

A two-vehicle accident in Jasper sent one person to the hospital yesterday. Jasper Police say a 2013 Ford Escape collided with a 2012 Chrysler Town and Country at the intersection of Newton Street and 6th Street. Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage and were declared a total loss. The driver...
JASPER, IN
wdrb.com

Witness says officer shouted 'drop your weapon' before shootout that killed 2 in Palmyra

PALMYRA, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police investigators are still trying to sort out details after a double shooting that left two people dead in Palmyra Monday night. It happened just before 10 p.m. evening on the side of a busy roadway, just in front of a witness's driveway on State Road 135 in Palmyra. The witness tells WDRB she heard an officer shouting commands -- and then gunfire -- just seconds after driving by.
PALMYRA, IN
14news.com

Sheriff: Woman killed in Perry Co. wreck

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Perry County authorities were called to a deadly wreck Monday night. It happened on Atlanta Road near the intersection of Audubon Road just after 6:30. When they arrived, deputies say they saw a badly damaged car in a field along the side of Atlanta Road.
PERRY COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Woman arrested in connection to Evansville murder expected in court

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The woman arrested in connection to a murder on the west side of Evansville late last year is expected in court Tuesday. That incident left two people dead, including one shot by authorities. Officials say Heidi Carter is facing several charges including murder, rape and abuse...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: Man stabbed several times in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a man was stabbed several times early Tuesday morning. They say he showed up at the hospital. The victim told police it happened while he was along Fares Avenue near the Ponytails. According to the police report, two people with masks on pulled...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Woman arrested after Gibson County shooting

UPDATE: Sgt. Todd Ringle identified the female suspect as Teara Williams of Louisville. GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Troopers say a shooting led to a heavy law enforcement presence near the Love’s Truck Stop off Highway 41 in Gibson County. Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle tells Eyewitness News that it started as a domestic […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Spencer County Wendy's restaurants raising funds for deputy who was seriously injured in crash

Two Wendy's restaurant locations in Spencer County, Indiana, will be raising funds to support the recovery of an injured sheriff's deputy. The restaurants will be raising funds during a special "benefit night" to support 27-year-old Deputy Ron Harper Jr. of the Spencer County Sheriff's Office, who was badly injured in a crash that happened back in April.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Greenville man arrested, charged with cultivating drugs

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – A joint investigation between several law enforcement agencies say they arrested a Greenville man on May 17 for possessing and cultivating drugs. Police have identified the man as Jordan Martin, 37, according to police. The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department and the Department of Fish […]
GREENVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Woman hospitalized after car explosion in Union County

A woman was injured in a car explosion that happened on Monday night in Union County, Kentucky. It happened just after 10:00 p.m. Monday, when a white sedan exploded in the front yard of a Uniontown home. “We got here as a result of an explosion," said Jeremy Millikan. "There...
UNION COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Woman injured in drive-by "Orbeez" shooting in Evansville

A woman was injured on Saturday in Evansville after police say she was the victim of a drive-by style "Orbeez" shooting. Officers were called to the area of E. Tennessee Street and Stringtown Road around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday for a criminal mischief report. When they got there, police say...
EVANSVILLE, IN

