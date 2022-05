LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in jail after being accused of shooting another man early Thursday morning in South Louisville. Around 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police Department officers responded to a shooting report in the area of South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue, a few blocks east of the University of Louisville campus, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. When officers arrived, they saw a man running away from the area.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO