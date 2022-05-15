ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salvador Perez’s clutch hit lifts Royals over Rockies

 3 days ago

Salvador Perez had a two-run single in the ninth inning to help the Kansas City Royals rally for an 8-7 win against the Colorado Rockies in the rubber contest of their three-game series on Sunday in Denver, Colo.

Emmanuel Rivera doubled, homered and drove in three runs, and Whit Merrifield and Bobby Witt Jr. also homered for the Royals, who let a six-run lead slip away before rallying for the win.

Royals starter Daniel Lynch did not allow a run in 5 1/3 innings. The second-year left-hander allowed three hits, struck out four and walked four.

Josh Staumont (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth inning for Kansas City, and Scott Barlow worked the ninth for his fourth save. The Royals won two of the three games in the series.

Rockies starter Austin Gomber allowed three runs and four hits in six innings. He struck out three and walked three.

Daniel Bard (0-2) was trying for his 10th save, but the Royals loaded the bases with one out before Perez came through with his two-run single to the opposite field in right.

Yonathan Daza and Randal Grichuk each had two-run singles in a seven-run seventh inning to help the Rockies overcome the 6-0 deficit.

The Rockies were trailing 6-0 with one out in the seventh inning when Daza came through with a two-run single. C.J. Cron followed with an RBI single to make it 6-3.

After a throwing error scored another run, Grichuk drove in two more runs with a single to tie the score 6-6, the seventh straight batter to reach base for Colorado.

Elias Diaz followed with a sacrifice fly to move the Rockies ahead 7-6.

Daza and Brendan Rodgers had two hits each for the Rockies.

Rivera gave the Royals a 2-0 lead when he blasted a 441-foot homer to left-center field in the fifth inning for a 2-0 lead.

Merrifield homered to lead off the sixth, and Witt went deep to start the seventh and make it 4-0.

Rivera added an RBI double and later come home on a sacrifice fly by Merrifield to make it 6-0.

–Field Level Media

FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: This Albert Pujols stat will blow your mind

This Albert Pujols stat, which puts the Cardinals slugger in an exclusive group with the legendary Babe Ruth, will blow your mind. For the first time in his 22-year career, Cardinals legendary first baseman Albert Pujols pitched against the San Francisco Giants. He allowed four runs, got trolled by Adam Wainwright, and sealed a win on national television for St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Cardinals Sunday Night baseball win had Cubs fan in shambles

The Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals share an intense rivalry, but one fan in particular appeared to be very bitter following the Cards performance on Sunday Night Baseball. The National League Central Division is home to some intense rivalries. Despite the fact the Milwaukee Brewers have been one...
CHICAGO, IL
fantasypros.com

Jake Odorizzi (leg) placed on 15-day IL

The Houston Astros announced they have played RHP Jake Odorizzi on the 15-day IL with lower left leg discomfort. (Houston Astros on Twitter) Jake Odorizzi was placed the 15-day IL after being carted off the field following an injury to his left leg covering first base on Monday night. Odorizzi was off there great start this season, the owner of a 3-2 record and 3.13 ERA through his first seven starts of the season. Fantasy mangers should monitor Odorizzi's status in the coming weeks but he appears to have avoided any major damage at this point and could see the minimum stay on the IL.
HOUSTON, TX
