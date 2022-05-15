ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Kurt Busch outduels brother, snaps winless streak at Kansas

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Kurt Busch dominated the second half of the race but had to pass Kyle Larson with eight laps remaining to win the AdventHealth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan.

The 2004 Cup champion found himself in third on the race’s final restart with 33 laps to go and was part of a three-car breakaway with Larson and brother Kyle Busch.

The 43-year-old slid his No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing — an ownership group that includes Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin — and raced side-by-side with Larson with nine circuits left.

Then Busch completed the pass off Turn 2 on the next lap and outran Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet to win by 1.413 seconds. The win was the 34th of Busch’s career, his first with Jordan Brand as his sponsor and his first since winning at Atlanta last July, ending a 27-race winless streak.

“I had to beat the Kyles (Larson and Busch). I beat both,” Busch said. “It was like the Kyle-and-Kyle show. … If I could get one Kyle, I could get both. I just had to have the confidence.”

The Las Vegas native has recorded a win in 19 different seasons of his Cup career and became the 11th different driver to win in 2022. He led five times for 116 laps.

Kyle Busch finished third, followed by Hamlin and pole-sitter Christopher Bell.

“We as an organization have kind of let these guys down — I’m talking about Bubba (Wallace) and Kurt — with so many mistakes made on pit road and whatnot,” Hamlin said. “Just can’t thank Kurt enough. And it was Jordan Brand’s first race. I’ve certainly never had this kind of feeling, even for a win for me. (Winning as an owner) is just different.”

In the 13th race of the year, the halfway point of the regular season, a major temperature change occurred when Saturday’s warmth was washed away with race-day morning rain at the 1.5-mile superspeedway, which was hosting its 33rd Cup race.

That shift forced a change in handling on the new Next Gen cars, as teams fought tire wear all afternoon. The event saw eight caution periods in all.

Kyle Busch, who qualified sixth, maneuvered his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota past four cars on different pit strategy to claim Stage 1 over Ross Chastain for his first stage win.

In a wild Stage 2 filled with tire issues, Bell, William Byron, Chastain, Kevin Harvick, Hamlin, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. all had setbacks.

The Busch brothers showed the way in the 85-lap segment, and Kurt defeated Kyle by two seconds to secure his first stage win since last July in Atlanta.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 4

earnthenecklace.com

Meet Crystal Marsh, the Girlfriend of NASCAR Pro, Alex Bowman

Alex Bowman’s racing isn’t the only thing drawing his fans to NASCAR this season. Ever since the stock car racing pro revealed his relationship in late 2021, fans have been grappling for a glimpse of Alex Bowman’s girlfriend. Crystal Marsh has made the occasional appearance on his official social media and at his racing events. She has kept a low profile online, making NASCAR followers more curious about her. So, we reveal more about her background in this Crystal Marsh wiki.
NBC Washington

NASCAR Power Rankings: Kurt Busch Wins at Kansas, Chase Elliott Stays on Top

NASCAR Power Rankings: Kurt Busch wins at Kansas, Chase Elliott still No. 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ladies and gentlemen, we have another new race winner. For the 11th time in 13 races this season, a different driver ended the day in victory lane. This time it was Kurt Busch, driving a Jordan Brand-sponsored Toyota for 23XI Racing, picking up his 34th career win. He passed his brother Kyle Busch and defending champion Kyle Larson in the final 25 laps to earn the win.
Racing News

NASCAR Penalty Report: May 2022 (Kansas Speedway)

On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series unloaded at Kansas Speedway. The 1.5-mile track hosted the AdventHealth 400. View the Kansas penalty report below. During the event, Justin Haley had a wheel come off his machine. He becomes the latest driver and team to be handed a stiff penalty for the loss of a wheel.
racer.com

Dixon paces opening Indy 500 practice session

The opening day of practice for the Indianapolis 500 got under way at the early hour of 9 a.m. with perfect blue skies overhead and an ample amount of warmth to greet the 32 drivers who turned laps in the two-hour session. Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon was the fastest...
Racing News

Indy 500 Practice Results: May 17, 2022 (Indycar)

Indycar practice results from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Today, the Indycar Series field unloaded for the first practice session of the famed Indy 500 race. 32 teams took to the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. View Indy 500 practice results below. Indy 500 Menu. TV Schedule | Prac 1/2 |...
