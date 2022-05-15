ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

As NCAA works to eliminate collectives' involvement in recruiting, NU believes it has nothing to worry about

By EVAN BLAND Omaha World-Herald
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uPofF_0ff9rUt200
Nebraska takes the field for the start of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln in April. ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald file photo

The three-page document landed in email inboxes around the country early last week. For the first time in more than 10 months, the NCAA was officially weighing in on the most confusing topic in college sports.

The era of name, image and likeness (NIL) has been more gray area than black and white since going into effect in July 2021 with a cobbled-together and largely ambiguous interim policy as the only semblance of uniformity. What’s permissible? What isn’t? In many ways, schools and supporters were figuring it out as they went along.

Inside the walls of Nebraska’s compliance offices, staffers didn’t view the new guidelines distributed by the Division I Board of Directors as new at all but more of a reemphasis of existing rules. That’s a good thing for the Huskers as they continue to seek competitive advantages without running afoul of the NCAA.

“There’s nothing new in this document,” said Jamie Vaughn, Nebraska’s executive associate athletic director for compliance. “This could have been published last summer.”

Vaughn spoke for an hour this week on the topic on NU’s in-house radio show, “Sports Nightly,” as part of what has been a constant push to educate others on the ever-shifting NIL landscape. That includes players, coaches and fans who want to participate.

Collectives too. If anything came from the recent NCAA guidelines, Vaughn said, it was a clear defining of collectives — a catch-all term for groups of varying sizes from a donor base that help athletes at a specific school monetize their NIL — as boosters.

And the longstanding rule for boosters still applies: They may not communicate with prospective student-athletes “for a recruiting purpose.”

“I think that’s really what’s become troublesome for most people is how this has crept into the recruiting space,” Vaughn said. “It was meant to be an opportunity for current athletes to make money off of their image, finally. But we work in a very competitive environment so it’s become a way to try to get an edge in recruiting.”

The guidelines are retroactive, with the short-staffed NCAA indicating it may take closer looks at the most “egregious” possible violations from the last 10 months.

Headlines indicate there would be no shortage of cases to explore. A billionaire Miami booster who announced a two-year, $800,000 deal with a men’s basketball transfer. Former NFL quarterback and Eastern Michigan star Charlie Batch offering transfer QB Caleb Williams $1 million to play at Eastern Michigan. A Texas collective paying Longhorn offensive linemen $50,000 each — mostly just for being offensive linemen. An energy bar CEO in Utah paying tuition for BYU’s 30-plus walk-ons.

Most schools and collectives including at Nebraska expressed no worry about the guidelines this week, said Opendorse official and NIL specialist Braly Keller. NIL deals are jobs, not pay-for-play agreements, and the scores of universities and collectives that use the Opendorse platform have been documenting proof of performance since the start.

Every part of the process — from pitch to payment — is timestamped within the operating system, including text chats. Husker athletes are among those asked to provide evidence of a job done. A photo at a speaking engagement. A video of a golf outing.

“Collectives and compliances offices for the most part are running toward the same goal,” Keller said. “They want to support student-athletes. They want to see their favorite athletes have success and they want to be sure it’s happening compliantly.”

When can a collective begin a dialogue with a prospective student-athlete who is a transfer or high schooler? Much remains left to interpretation, Vaughn said. There’s still a long-held belief, for example, that a booster can employ a prospect but not actively recruit them. A collective can lay out what a prospect might be able to earn at a school but can’t promise anything in exchange for a commitment.

“It’s what I’d call risky behavior,” Vaughn said. “But there’s a way to navigate it. What we’re trying to do at Nebraska — and what we try to do in every aspect of the compliance space – is not put our coaches or other people in the department at a disadvantage. We don’t want to be at a disadvantage but we want to do things the right way. Integrity is in the fabric of what we do at Nebraska. But you can get your toes up to the line and still have integrity.”

It’s in the interest of the schools to educate their boosters because NCAA guidelines say schools are responsible for their behavior. Vaughn, Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts and others have been out in the community often to meet supporters for that reason.

Nebraska may soon have three collectives, Vaughn said, with one having recently completed paperwork and another “working to establish itself.” The most high profile is Athlete Branding and Marketing (ABM), which began operating last August and reported in April its 20-plus major members had raised almost $3.5 million for “NIL activities.” More than 90 Huskers — predominantly football and volleyball players — have made money through ABM-brokered deals. The company is also working to develop a financial support program for football walk-ons.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Nebraska Coach Scott Frost

It was a tough week for Scott Frost, as he and the Nebraska Cornhuskers program received some punishment from the NCAA for minor violations. Frost has been hit with a show-cause and the Huskers have been put on probation. The NCAA announced the decision earlier this week. It's shaping up...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Former Nebraska Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Commitment

Former Nebraska wideout Latrell Neville is headed back home. On Monday, the 6-foot-4 freshman took to Twitter to announce his commitment to transfer to North Texas. Tweeting, "Let’s Get Paid!" at Mean Green head coach Seth Litrell. The Fresno, Texas native entered the transfer portal in late April after...
FRESNO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Texas State
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Utah State
The Exponent

Vols, Cavs to kick off 2023 football season in Nashville

Music City will host a border battle to open the 2023 college football season. Tennessee and Virginia will meet on Sept. 2, 2023, in Nissan Stadium in Nashville, the schools and the Nashville Sports Council announced Monday. The Saturday matchup at the home of the Tennessee Titans replaces the Vols’...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Football#Recruiting#Collectives#Nu#Huskers#Nil
Kearney Hub

Comeback falls short as Bearcats are eliminated from state tournament

PAPILLION — A furious, late-inning comeback wasn’t enough for the Kearney High baseball team as it dropped an elimination game to Elkhorn South, 10-8, Monday morning at the state tournament in Papillion. After falling behind 10-1 against Elkhorn South, things looked bleak for Kearney. The the first five...
KEARNEY, NE
The Associated Press

New league for prep standouts sends 2 players to NBA combine

They took a chance on each other: The teenage power forward from New Jersey on the start-up league. The start-up league on the young player with immense talent. Dominick Barlow received on-the-job training — and a six-figure salary — to skip college and join Overtime Elite, a new basketball league created to give high school players another path to the pros. He learned about nutrition, social-media skills and financial literacy as he immersed himself in hoops.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
NCAA
KIMT

Hawkeye QB wins Iowa Motion Picture Awards

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A local bank and its Hawkeye spokesman were winners at the 31st Annual Iowa Motion Picture Awards. First Security Bank & Trust and University of Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras received two Awards of Achievement. One for in the category “Commercials with a Budget of $1,000-$4,999” where Petras steps in to rescue a group of young football players who are struggling on the field. The other was in the “Spokesperson” category for a series of videos where Petras promotes First Security’s services and dedication to financial literacy, including the tagline, “Don’t be a ‘Spend-ster.’ Listen to Spencer and save money with First Security.”
IOWA STATE
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
693K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy