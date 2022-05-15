Cornell 14-11 in 0° weather

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports remembers a local hero. Early Tuesday morning, local sports supporter and Horseheads community member Tim Brautigan passed away at age 61. Brautigan battled valiantly and with great courage for six years against cancer. For years, Tim owned Allstate Brautigan Insurance at The Arnot Mall in Big Flats. The family […]
Special Olympics New York President & CEO Stacey Hengsterman, Tompkins County Legislature Chair Shawna Black, Ithaca College President La Jerne Terry Cornish and local Special Olympics athletes announced that. The city of Ithaca will host the 2022 State Summer Games on June 24-25. Approximately 1,150 Special Olympics New York athletes...
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. As the spring semester ends and its stressors begin to subside, this summer is the best time to check out waterfalls around the Syracuse area. Each waterfall has its own quirks and characteristics, making them all a new adventure to take on solo or with friends and family.
Another week and another round of offers, official visit announcements, and Syracuse coaches racking up the frequent flyer miles in search of talent. Dino Babers and his staff are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to upgrade the roster. So let’s get right to it!. Official Visits. Zyian...
I had come across a handful of media reports dating back to the fall of 2020 that suggested Syracuse basketball coaches may have held some level of interest in 2023 five-star center Aaron Bradshaw from New Jersey. Well, I never saw an official scholarship offer made by the Orange to...
A Frost ADVISORY is in effect for areas east of Lake Ontario between 2:00 AM Wednesday and 8:00 AM Wednesday. This includes Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and northern Oneida counties. A frost advisory means that cold temperatures will reach the dew (frost) point and cause frost across parts or all of...
Hailing from a family with a rich history in farming that spans over 100 years, Ithaca Police Benevolent Association (IPBA) President Sgt. Thomas Condzella has put down permanent roots in the rural community of Trumansburg. “My wife and I like the country feel of Trumansburg,” Condzella said. “We like the...
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a big day for the Blue Raiders on Tuesday. Horseheads High School held a national letter of intent college signing ceremony at the auditorium on Tuesday. 11 student-athletes signed to play at the Division I or II level. The signees included three members of the boys and girls lacrosse […]
Syracuse, N.Y. — Thunderstorms are headed for much of Central New York Monday afternoon, packed with hail and damaging winds, according to the National Weather Service. The main threats for Onondaga, Oneida, Madison and southern Cayuga counties are damaging winds and hail, the weather service said. The service did not rule out the possibility of a tornado developing.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices are climbing to new highs almost daily, while oil prices remain in the triple digits. Cornell economics professor Steven Kyle says it comes down to supply and demand. Ithaca’s gas prices today are averaging at four dollars and 71 cents, which is a...
CANANDAIGUA, NY – Waterloo’s Matt Sheppard started 12th, took the lead on lap 12 and from there staved off a late-race charge by Tim Fuller to capture his first checkered flag of the season in the headline Pepsi Big-Block Modified feature Saturday night at Land Of Legends Raceway.
Update at 11:15 p.m.: While most of Central New York has electricity again tonight, some still do not. National Grid is reporting 117 customers in Onondaga County, 847 customers in Oneida County, 41 customers in Cayuga County and three customers in Cortland County are still without power at 11:15 p.m. No one in Madison County is without power. NYSEG also is reporting eight customers without power in the Syracuse area.
Dundee, N.Y. — When Gene Pierce and his partners opened Glenora Wine Cellars in 1977, it was the first winery on either side of Seneca Lake and one of just a handful in the Finger Lakes. Today the region is home to well over 100 wineries, along with plenty...
NEW YORK (TND) — School board elections are taking place all over New York Tuesday, and a list of anti-critical race theory (CRT) candidates are hoping for big wins. The 1776 project, an organization that sprouted to counter the liberal 1619 Project, published a tweet Tuesday afternoon with a list of candidates it was endorsing in the state’s school board elections, arguing they “will stand against woke CRT madness.”
Central New Yorkers went to the polls today to vote on their school budget and to elect candidates to the school board. Some districts also had proposals for capital spending and other expenditures on the ballot. Note: Syracuse city residents don’t vote on a school budget; it’s set by the...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Severe weather struck the whole Twin Tiers on Monday, May 16th, and now residents have to face multiple damages. Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings have popped up across the region earlier this afternoon. This resulted in various severe weather threats, including damaging winds gusts up to 60 miles per hour and possible […]
Unless you are a person who can't stand being out in the natural world with flora and fauna and perhaps a bug here and there, chances are you enjoy dining outdoors since northern states like here in New York don't offer as much outdoor dining as in southern climes. I...
Did you know that Route 20 is the longest highway in all of America? It runs right through Upstate New York too. US Route 20 is the longest highway in the United States stretching 3,365 miles coast to coast from Kenmore Square in Boston, to the junction of US 101 in Newport, Oregon. If you thought the thruway aka Interstate 90 was the longest, you'd be wrong. Also Route 20 is New York State's longest highway. It stretches 372 miles from the border with Massachusetts to the border of Pennsylvania.
(WETM) – The severe weather expected for the Twin Tiers on Monday afternoon has already caused hundreds of power outages as winds and rain continue through the afternoon. According to NYSEG, over a thousand customers were without power as of 12:35 p.m. on May 16 in Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins and Chemung Counties. These included 2,327 […]
Syracuse University held its commencement ceremony Sunday morning with almost 6,500 students receiving degrees. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the last two years shaped a lot of students’ college careers. “It’s been a crazy four years, so much has happened, not only on our campus but around the...
