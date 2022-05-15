ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Cornell 14-11 in 0° weather

theozone.net
 3 days ago

[In reply to "Cornell looks skilled and fast. Who won the game earlier this...

forums.theozone.net

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

18 Sports remembers Tim Brautigan

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports remembers a local hero. Early Tuesday morning, local sports supporter and Horseheads community member Tim Brautigan passed away at age 61. Brautigan battled valiantly and with great courage for six years against cancer. For years, Tim owned Allstate Brautigan Insurance at The Arnot Mall in Big Flats. The family […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
FL Radio Group

Ithaca to Host Special Olympics New York State Summer Games

Special Olympics New York President & CEO Stacey Hengsterman, Tompkins County Legislature Chair Shawna Black, Ithaca College President La Jerne Terry Cornish and local Special Olympics athletes announced that. The city of Ithaca will host the 2022 State Summer Games on June 24-25. Approximately 1,150 Special Olympics New York athletes...
ITHACA, NY
Daily Orange

Splash into these 5 waterfalls in the Syracuse area this summer

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. As the spring semester ends and its stressors begin to subside, this summer is the best time to check out waterfalls around the Syracuse area. Each waterfall has its own quirks and characteristics, making them all a new adventure to take on solo or with friends and family.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Ithaca, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Ithaca, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Thomas Condzella finds new home in Trumansburg

Hailing from a family with a rich history in farming that spans over 100 years, Ithaca Police Benevolent Association (IPBA) President Sgt. Thomas Condzella has put down permanent roots in the rural community of Trumansburg. “My wife and I like the country feel of Trumansburg,” Condzella said. “We like the...
TRUMANSBURG, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads sends 11 student-athletes to next level

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a big day for the Blue Raiders on Tuesday. Horseheads High School held a national letter of intent college signing ceremony at the auditorium on Tuesday. 11 student-athletes signed to play at the Division I or II level. The signees included three members of the boys and girls lacrosse […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snows#Cornell
Syracuse.com

Thunderstorms, hail, damaging winds predicted in Central NY later today

Syracuse, N.Y. — Thunderstorms are headed for much of Central New York Monday afternoon, packed with hail and damaging winds, according to the National Weather Service. The main threats for Onondaga, Oneida, Madison and southern Cayuga counties are damaging winds and hail, the weather service said. The service did not rule out the possibility of a tornado developing.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Cornell professor says rising gas prices are sign of improved economy

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices are climbing to new highs almost daily, while oil prices remain in the triple digits. Cornell economics professor Steven Kyle says it comes down to supply and demand. Ithaca’s gas prices today are averaging at four dollars and 71 cents, which is a...
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Update: Thousands still without power after fast-moving storm sweeps through Central NY

Update at 11:15 p.m.: While most of Central New York has electricity again tonight, some still do not. National Grid is reporting 117 customers in Onondaga County, 847 customers in Oneida County, 41 customers in Cayuga County and three customers in Cortland County are still without power at 11:15 p.m. No one in Madison County is without power. NYSEG also is reporting eight customers without power in the Syracuse area.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
cnycentral.com

Anti-CRT school board candidates look for wins across NY state

NEW YORK (TND) — School board elections are taking place all over New York Tuesday, and a list of anti-critical race theory (CRT) candidates are hoping for big wins. The 1776 project, an organization that sprouted to counter the liberal 1619 Project, published a tweet Tuesday afternoon with a list of candidates it was endorsing in the state’s school board elections, arguing they “will stand against woke CRT madness.”
EDUCATION
WETM 18 News

Severe weather leaves damages, residents should prepare

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Severe weather struck the whole Twin Tiers on Monday, May 16th, and now residents have to face multiple damages. Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings have popped up across the region earlier this afternoon. This resulted in various severe weather threats, including damaging winds gusts up to 60 miles per hour and possible […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

America’s Longest Famous Highway Passes Through The Heart Of Upstate New York

Did you know that Route 20 is the longest highway in all of America? It runs right through Upstate New York too. US Route 20 is the longest highway in the United States stretching 3,365 miles coast to coast from Kenmore Square in Boston, to the junction of US 101 in Newport, Oregon. If you thought the thruway aka Interstate 90 was the longest, you'd be wrong. Also Route 20 is New York State's longest highway. It stretches 372 miles from the border with Massachusetts to the border of Pennsylvania.
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

Severe weather causes power outages across the region

(WETM) – The severe weather expected for the Twin Tiers on Monday afternoon has already caused hundreds of power outages as winds and rain continue through the afternoon. According to NYSEG, over a thousand customers were without power as of 12:35 p.m. on May 16 in Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins and Chemung Counties. These included 2,327 […]
CHEMUNG, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Syracuse University celebrates class of 2022 graduates

Syracuse University held its commencement ceremony Sunday morning with almost 6,500 students receiving degrees. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the last two years shaped a lot of students’ college careers. “It’s been a crazy four years, so much has happened, not only on our campus but around the...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy