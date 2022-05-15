ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Police: Buffalo shooting suspect traveled more than 3 hours to get to supermarket

WGRZ TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe suspect's name is Payton S....

www.wgrz.com

WBNS 10TV Columbus

911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on woman during Buffalo supermarket shooting placed on leave

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on a woman inside the Tops grocery store during Saturday's massacre is now off the job. The allegation came from an assistant manager from Tops who called in during 2 On Your Side's live coverage of the mass shooting on Saturday. Latisha said she could hear gunshots that wouldn't stop and had the wherewithal to call 911.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on a woman inside Tops during mass shooting is on paid leave

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on a woman inside the Tops grocery store during Saturday's massacre is now on paid administrative leave. The allegation came from Latisha Rogers, an assistant office manager at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson. She called in during 2 On Your Side's live coverage of the mass shooting on Saturday. Latisha said she could hear gunshots that wouldn't stop and she pulled her cell phone out of her back pocket and called 911.
BUFFALO, NY
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Buffalo supermarket worker kicked gunman out of store night before shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Tops employee says the man who fatally shot 10 people at the Buffalo supermarket was kicked out of the store the day before the shooting. Shonnell Harris Teague is the operations manager for the store. She says two customers complained about the 18-year-old Payton Gendron Friday night after he was asking for money.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Southern Tier shop where Buffalo shooting suspect purchased gun is closed

It was a somber day at Susquehanna Valley High School in Conklin, where the alleged perpetrator of a mass shooting in Buffalo attended just one year ago, while new information emerged about one of the guns used in Saturday’s attack. Following a two-hour delay, students returned to the hallways...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Conklin Residents and Neighbors React Following Buffalo Mass Shooting

The Town of Conklin, with around 5,000 residents, found itself in the national spotlight over the weekend, following the news that the mass shooter who murdered 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday, was one of their own. Eighteen year old Payton Gendron, a resident on Amber Hill Drive in Conklin, taken into custody, and his home, the site of an FBI investigation from Saturday night through Monday morning.
koxe.com

Suspect in Buffalo mass shooting on suicide watch as state police confirm he made contact last year with “generalized threats”

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said during a news conference Sunday that the man arrested in the homicide of 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y.,, has been placed on suicide watch. The suspect, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, was placed on suicide watch because he made an apparent threat to kill himself after carrying out the attack at the Tops grocery store. Said Garcia: “Because of his actions yesterday taking the assault rifle and putting it under his chin, he’s on suicide watch. So he’s on direct observation by our deputies, video surveillance, and he’s in a unit separated from all other incarcerated individuals. His travels throughout the facility will be by himself, along with two deputies and a sergeant. He will be treated as everyone else is treated in the Erie County Holding Center, humanely and with respect and will receive correctional health and mental health help as needed.”
BUFFALO, NY
WNYT

Community where Buffalo suspect grew up searches for answers

NewsChannel 13's Subrina Dhammi took a trip out to Conklin, New York on Monday. It's a quiet, small town that's a little more than two hours from the Capital Region and short drive from Binghamton. It's where the suspect in the Buffalo supermarket shooting grew up. The population is about...
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Friend remembers victim killed in Buffalo mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Krystle Pino stopped by the memorial outside the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue to light candles in honor of her friend and neighbor who was killed in Saturday's mass shooting. She shared a photo of her friend, Roberta Drury, 32. Pino said Drury is from Syracuse,...
BUFFALO, NY
NewsChannel 36

Possible social media threats in Buffalo under investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WENY) -- Threats on social media sent local law enforcement agencies in Buffalo on an investigation yesterday. According to WKBW, around 4:30 p.m. Monday the Erie County District Attorney's Office said there were no credible threats to the public but the investigation was ongoing. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown...
BUFFALO, NY

Community Policy