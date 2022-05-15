ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

WATCH: Officer Joseph Kurer added to memorial wall in D.C.

WBAY Green Bay
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe police department said Kurer contracted COVID-19 while...

www.wbay.com

Comments / 1

Related
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Appleton officer honored for saving a life

The ceremony was held during National Police Week. There was a brush fire on the Fox Valley Technical College campus Tuesday, but it was intentionally set. Massive muskies up to 58 inches long splash about in a holding tank on a DNR boat. WATCH: May is National Foster Care Month!
APPLETON, WI
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Bay#Marathon#Birthdays
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Mom charged in slaying of baby found in Mississippi River in 2003

The Minnesota mother whose two infants were found in the Mississippi River years apart was arrested Monday in one of their slayings, authorities said. Jennifer Matter, 50, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly said at a news conference. Her arrest came 8,222...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
OK! Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Believes Nobody Is 'Off The Hook' For 'Rust' Shooting After Alec Baldwin Claims To Be 'Exonerated'

The Santa Fe Sheriff doesn't believe Alec Baldwin is out of the woods just yet in regards to the ongoing investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death on the Rust film set. The late 42-year-old cinematographer was killed while on set of the Western film in October 2021 after the actor, 63, fired a prop gun that contained live rounds. While multiple individuals involved in the production of the film — including Baldwin, the film's assistant director David Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and more — have been questioned about their apparent roles in the fatal mishap, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department doesn't...
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Green Bay Police Chief Davis on recent violence

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s police chief is talking publicly about the weekend of gun violence across the country,. Chief Chris Davis says Green Bay has seen an increase in gun crimes but not to the extent of other metro areas. Still, he’s taking action. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
Seacoast Current

New England Officer Delivers a Baby Due to an Unexpected 911 Call

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Imagine receiving a 911 call for a possible overdose and when you get to the situation, something entirely different is going down. That is precisely what happened to 27-year-old, Rhode Island Police Officer Connor Doyle.
WOONSOCKET, RI
MIX 108

A Wisconsin Mother Sent Chilling Messages To Friends Before She Disappeared

Another tragic story of a woman who disappeared, leaving concerned friends and family wondering what possibly could have happened to her? On April 30 Milwaukee police stopped by Emily Roger's apartment for a welfare check after friends had not heard from her in a few days. Rogers reportedly told a friend that she planned to break up with her boyfriend and the father of her baby.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Future firefighters attack brush fires

The Appleton Parks and Rec Department is still hiring for summer 2022. The ceremony was held during National Police Week. There was a brush fire on the Fox Valley Technical College campus Tuesday, but it was intentionally set. Updated: 3 hours ago. Massive muskies up to 58 inches long splash...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

N. Webster Ave. and University Ave. reopens after crash investigation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The intersection at North Webster Avenue and University Avenue reopened Sunday afternoon. People are asked to avoid the N. Webster Ave. and University Ave. intersection following a traffic crash. The Green Bay Police Department says the intersection will remain closed for an extended period of...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy