Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix sees hottest weekend of the year; triple-digit temps to continue

By KTAR.COM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — As summer approaches, the Valley continues to heat up. Metro Phoenix reached 105 degrees on Sunday just after 2:30 p.m., according to the National Weather...

J. Mendana
3d ago

keep building will be a sand oven. Anyone notices no more Dirt Devils, Sand storms 😔 last one was 5 years ago?

