Phoenix sees hottest weekend of the year; triple-digit temps to continue

Located in the northern part of Arizona, Pinetop-Lakeside is a small mountain community best known to the locals of Arizona as a mountain retreat. Only 3.5 hours from the Phoenix/Scottsdale area, it’s worlds away as far as the temperature and population. In all seasons, this area is an outdoorsman’s paradise, with almost any outdoor pursuit you can think of including hunting, fishing, hiking, bicycling, swimming, skiing, mountain biking, horseback riding, and more. It’s the perfect place to explore nature, savor local food and craft beer, and talk to genuinely lovely people. Here are my reasons you’ll fall in love with Pinetop-Lakeside.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO