Diddy’s Daughters, Dove Cameron and More Red Carpet Arrivals at the Billboard Music Awards

Billboard’s Music Awards 2022 took over the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night, honoring the biggest stars in the music industry. Hosted by Diddy, the ceremony will award top honors to stars including Drake, Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West. The evening also features numerous performances, including Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Miranda Lambert, Travis Scott and Mary J. Blige — who will receive the Billboard Icon Award.

When the carpet kicked off, Diddy’s daughter Chance Combs arrived in a black feathered minidress with matching strappy sandals, which also featured sparkly crystal-studded bow accents. Her twin sisters Jessie James Combs and D’Lila Combs, meanwhile, posed in matching red sequined jackets, bandeau tops and trousers accented with thin gold chains. The twins each wore simple black heeled sandals.

Chance Combs with sisters Jessie James Combs and D’Lila Combs at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CREDIT: Brenton Ho for Billboard

Dove Cameron made an punchy entrance in a strapless gown, which featured vibrant red and nude tulle within a flared skirt. For a sultry edge, the piece was complete with a curved strapless bodice that featured a nude sheer panel across its entire front.

at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CREDIT: Brenton Ho for Billboard

Ty Dolla $ign also made an entrance at the Awards, hitting the red carpet in a black blazer and matching leather pants. The star’s look gained added glitz from a sleek tank top composed of strands of black and silver chainmail, as well as sunglasses and sparkling chain necklaces. Completing his ensemble was a set of leather boots.

Ty Dolla Sign at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CREDIT: Brenton Ho for Billboard

Becky G took a dramatic approach to red carpet dressing, arriving in a pale purple minidress. The one-sleeved Zuhair Murad piece featured a curved bodice and single long sleeve covered in sparkly beading and sprays of feathers, cinched with a delicate bow. Completing her ensemble were post earrings and a soaring set of metallic silver platform sandals.

Becky G at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CREDIT: Brenton Ho for Billboard

