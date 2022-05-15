Albanian groups celebrate culture with street fair and street renaming

The Albanian American Open Hand Association, the Albanian Media Group and the Belmont Business Improvement District held a fair and street renaming on Crescent Avenue to celebrate Albanian culture on Sunday.

The renaming of the street corner is in honor of Gjergh Kastrioti, who was an Albanian feudal lord and military commander who lead a fight against the Ottoman Empire in the land that is now known as Albania.

The jam-packed event included live entertainment, cultural food, to activities for children.