Car catches fire on Hwy 4 near Pittsburg

By Aaron Tolentino
 3 days ago

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car has caught fire Sunday afternoon on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County, officials said in a fire alert. A picture provided by PG&E shows a car was going eastbound on the highway before smoke was coming out of it.

Road shut down after car flips over in Concord

According to a map provided by officials, the incident happened between the two exits of Highway 4 going eastbound: Willow Pass Road and San Marco Boulevard. No injuries or other details have been released about this fire.

A photo shows fire crews extinguished much of the smoke coming out of the car earlier.

Fire breaks out in Alameda County

Also in the East Bay, crews have responded to a fire Sunday afternoon near Interstate 580 going eastbound and North Flynn Road, Cal Fire officials said in a tweet sent at 3:19 p.m. The fire was determined to be approximately 132 acres.

The fire was first announced via Twitte r at 2:25 p.m. It was initially only approximately 25 acres before growing another 100 acres about an hour later. A photo (below) shows the effects of the fire.

No displacements or injures were reported. Fire officials advised the public to use caution when traveling through the area.

Cal Fire SCU

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

