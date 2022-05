It really puts perspective to the numerous press releases on area fires we see here at the station every day, especially recently, but can't cover in every single instance. Iowa's News Now reports that the Cedar Rapids Fire Department (CRFD) was responding to an "abnormal" number of calls yesterday. It's exactly what they're trained to deal with, but still, even these kinds of numbers were enough to make the CRFD take notice.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO