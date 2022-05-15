The Johnny Depp - Amber Heard defamation trial resumes on Monday after 10 day hiatus
Hopefully it wraps quickly -- Ms. Heard's defense has been ineffective in identifying HER as the victim of domestic violence. Quite to the contrary actually! She ought to be embarrassed of what an awful humsn being she is.
this woman took a dump in another human beings bed and that is all you need to know about her character
Went through withdraws but I am okay. Can’t wait for round 2 to begin.
