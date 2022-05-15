Briggs: As Tigers stagger, will slumping Torkelson be Mud Hens' latest surprise visitor?

Sometimes, when young Mud Hens leave their nest in Toledo to migrate up to Detroit, it’s goodbye.

Other times, it’s see you later.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, in the case of their biggest prospect of them all, it might be the latter.

More and more, rookie Spencer Torkelson is looking more lost this spring than a songbird heading south.

The Detroit first baseman is batting a team-low .153, digging a hole that grows deeper by the day. Since April 23, the top pick of the 2020 draft is hitting a cool .100 (6-for-60) with no extra-base hits.

His next stop could be Toledo, where, well, join the club.

Torkelson would become the latest big name to make a Glass City cameo in what’s fast becoming a good-news-bad-news kind of season for Hens fans.

The good news: We’ll get to see almost all of the Tigers’ top young guns this season.

The bad news: It will be for all the wrong reasons.

This year was supposed to be the start of a baseball renaissance in Motown, with the fruits of the Tigers’ long rebuild — including pitchers Matt Manning (drafted ninth overall in 2016) and Casey Mize (first in 2018), and sluggers Riley Greene (fifth in 2019) and Torkelson — buttressed by a series of big-ticket offseason additions. If things fell just right, a franchise that went 68-61 after May 7 last year seemed capable of contending for its first playoff berth since 2014.

Instead, everything has fallen just wrong, a stew of injuries and ineptitude boiling over. The punchless Tigers (11-23) entered Sunday with the worst record in the American League.

And the ripples have reached Toledo.

Here, there, everywhere are members of the would-be cavalry, players who were supposed to be pillars of this anticipated Tigers season but have instead unexpectedly detoured to the Glass City.

Manning and Mize? Both made rehab starts for the Hens last week, with Manning working his way back from an inflamed shoulder — he’ll make a third start in Toledo this week — and Mize still a ways away with a strained elbow. The Tigers are pausing Mize’s rehab after he gave up four hits — including a three-run homer — hit a batter, and didn’t make it out of the first inning of his first outing with Toledo.

Meanwhile, Greene is on the mend after a broken foot late in spring training cost him a sure spot on the opening-day roster. Expect him in Toledo next month, where he may or may not join outfielder Akil Baddoo — who was a revelation as a rookie in Detroit last season but got shipped down to the Hens last week after a glacial start this spring — and Torkelson.

Torkelson is the wild card.

As one of the top handful of prospects in baseball and an anticipated franchise cornerstone, he’ll get a longer leash than your average rookie. But when is enough enough, and a trip down to Toledo — a chance to clear his head and rebuild his confidence away from the spotlight — becomes the best option?

Torkelson’s case to remain in Detroit is this: His teammates aren’t hitting, either, he’s an excellent first baseman, and he has a history of rising to the caliber of competition (eventually).

Consider each of his three minor league stops last season.

At Class A West Michigan, Torkelson batted .146 with 17 strikeouts in his first two weeks, then .412 with just 11 strikeouts the next four weeks to earn the call to Double-A. At Erie, he batted .216 with 32 strikeouts in his first six weeks, then .356 the next two-plus weeks to earn a promotion to Triple-A. At Toledo, he hit .143 with nine strikeouts, then .261 with 11 homers over his final 33 games.

At each level, he struggled, he adjusted, and he produced.

“You can have a rough start in A ball and at the moment it feels like the worst time in your life,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch told reporters. “This is the center stage, big scoreboard with the numbers on it, the fans, the expectations, the different ballparks, it’s different at this level. But he’s been there. I don’t think he’s shaken, which is key. We’ve got to find that right, fine line between pushing him but not accepting the lack of performance.”

I have little doubt Torkelson will be a good big-league hitter in time, and here’s betting the Tigers give him a couple more series to find his footing.

If not, for better or worse, it will be time for a reset.

Time for Toledo to welcome its latest surprise visitor.