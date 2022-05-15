ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

One Dead In Howard County Crash (DEVELOPING)

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Maryland State Police Photo Credit: Maryland State Police

One fatality was reported in a Route 70 crash in Howard County Sunday, May 15, developing reports say.

The crash occurred around 6:45 p.m. just before Woodbine Road.

Two entrapments were reported.

Police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's information request.

