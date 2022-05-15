One Dead In Howard County Crash (DEVELOPING)

Police arrested the driver of a car that smashed into a Virginia home and burst into flames late Tuesday night, May 17, after a short search, NBC4 reports.The car careened off of Old Colchester Road in Lorton and into the home just before 11 p.m. When Fairfax County police and firefighters arrived,…
A dump truck driver who was under the influence of alcohol has been charged in connection with a collision that killed a Severna Park man, authorities say. Nathaniel Ingram, 33, was part of an active construction zone when he drove the truck the wrong way up a closed exit ramp and failed to make a turn, according to Maryland State Police. This happened on I-95 near the 3B exit of Route 2 in the early morning of Wednesday, May 18, police said.
DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. – On May 17, 2022, at 10:09 p.m., Southern District officers responded to Davidsonville Road at Kings Retreat Road for a crash involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed that a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Davidsonville Road approaching Palomino Court. Davidsonville Road is undergoing repaving and construction crews were on scene limiting traffic to one lane of travel.
A man is dead after a Tuesday night crash on southbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Laurel, Maryland. It happened last night just before 10:30 p.m. in the area of Maryland Route 197. U.S. Park Police said two cars were involved and one man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s...
The Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in which one person died early this morning in Anne Arundel County. Shortly after midnight, troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to the area of Interstate 695 and Maryland Route 2 (exit 3B) for a vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a dump truck was part of an active work zone that involved the ramp’s closure from the outer loop of the Beltway to Maryland Route 2 exit 3B.
Speed was to blame in a multi-car pileup that killed one man and injured three others in Woodbridge on Tuesday afternoon, May 17, authorities said.The driver of a 2006 GMC Savana was speeding when he slammed into a Ford van waiting at a red light at the intersection of Opitz Boulevard and Telegraph…
An elderly woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in Montgomery County, authorities say. Carole Barbara Weiss, 84, was hit by a blue 2005 Honda Accord while crossing the southbound lanes on Rockledge Drive around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, Montgomery County Police say. The driver and several...
A school bus carrying elementary students was involved in a crash in Chester County Wednesday, May 18, school officials said. Several East Vincent Elementary School students were left with minor bumps and bruises following the crash around 8 a.m. on Stoney Run Road and West Bridge Street in East Vincent Township, according to the 6abc and school officials.
One person was killed in a house fire Tuesday, May 17 in Chester County, according to unconfirmed and developing reports. The fire was reported on the 100 block of Canton Road sometime around 11:30 a.m., according to initial reports and the Honey Brook Fire Company. The unidentified victim was reportedly...
Montgomery County Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman from Silver Spring as well as two dogs. Dana Lauren Berg, 42, was last seen on the 1200 block of East West Highway in Silver Spring, Wednesday, May 18, at 11:30 a.m., according to police. Berg is...
The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a 48-year-old Davidsonville man and charged him with negligent manslaughter (among others) after striking a stopped vehicle in a work zone, and then continuing on to strike and kill a flagger on a rural Davidsonville road. On Tuesday night, May 17, 2022, just...
A 32-year-old woman was found dead around midnight on Wednesday, May 18, and police suspect she was murdered. The York City police were called to "an unknown problem" in the first block of State Street when they arrived to discover the woman's body, the police said in a release later that morning.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person is dead and another is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Interstate 495 Tuesday night. Virginia State Police responded to a crash in the northbound lanes of I-495, north of Exit 46 for Chain Bridge Road around 10:15 p.m. VSP troopers report when they arrived at the scene of the crash, one person was dead and another person was seriously hurt. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is not known at this time.
A man was reportedly shot multiple times late at night in Prince George's County, according to unconfirmed reports. The shooting was reported in the 3200 block of 75th Avenue in Greater Landover after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, according to a Tweet from DC Realtime News. One home was...
A minor explosion at a nail salon in Baltimore County, Maryland, sent the suspect and six first responders to the hospital Monday night, according to authorities. The Baltimore County Fire Department said the fire happened just before 9:30 p.m. at the Libra Nails & Spa on the 1700 block of N. Rolling Road in Windsor Mill.
