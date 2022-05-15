ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mud Hens rack up 12 hits in win at Louisville

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
LOUISVILLE — In the final game of the series between the Mud Hens and the Louisville Bats on Sunday, Toledo got back to its winning ways with a 6-2 victory.

A day after Toledo saw its eight-game winning streak snapped, the Mud Hens (19-15) racked up 12 hits in rebounding from the Saturday loss.

Daz Cameron was 4-for-5 with a homer, a double, and 4 RBIs to lead the Toledo offense. Elvin Rodriguez (2-1) pitched five scoreless innings to pick up the win. He allowed two hits, walked one, and struck out five.

Ricardo Pinto and Miguel Del Pozo each allowed a run in relief before Derek Law pitched 1⅔ scoreless innings to earn his fifth save of the season.

Zack Short, Ryan Lavarnway, and Josh Lester had two hits apiece for the Mud Hens.

Toledo got a run in the first inning when Kody Clemens scored on a throwing error from Louisville third baseman Christian Santana. Cameron hit a solo home run in the third, Ryan Lavarnway had an RBI single in the fourth, and Cameron had a two-RBI single in the sixth and added an RBI double in the eighth.

Lorenzo Cedroia drove in both of the Bats' runs with a solo homer in the sixth and an RBI single in the eighth.

Toledo will be off on Monday before opening up a six-game set at Indianapolis on Tuesday.

