Mindy Kaling poses in outfit inspired by The Very Hungry Caterpillar book alongside ex-boyfriend B.J. Novak at star-studded fundraiser in LA

By George Stark For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Mindy Kaling mixed her passion for motherhood and style this weekend, as she dressed up for a star-studded fundraiser for children in Los Angeles.

On Saturday, The Office star posed with her longtime pal and ex-boyfriend B.J. Novak as she donned an outfit inspired by classic children's book The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

'Can you guess what story book character I am?? Scroll to find out!' Kaling, 42, captioned the snap to her 6.2million followers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SWNfm_0ff9oJ1y00
Cute: Mindy Kaling poses in outfit inspired by The Very Hungry Caterpillar book alongside ex-boyfriend B.J. Novak at star-studded fundraiser in LA

Meanwhile, Novak, 42, took inspiration from the book More Caps For Sale as the pair arrived for a glitzy benefit that was also attended by Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, and Jen Atkins.

Kaling is mom to her three-year-old daughter, Katherine 'Kit' Swati, and her one-year-old son, Spencer Avu. Mindy welcomed Kit on December 15, 2017.

Kit's middle name is a tribute to Kaling's late mother, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2012.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aqsRg_0ff9oJ1y00
Ex-factor: Meanwhile, Novak, 42, took inspiration from the book More Caps For Sale as the pair arrived for a glitzy benefit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FCSIR_0ff9oJ1y00
Adorable: Mindy Kaling mixed her passion for motherhood and style this weekend, as she dressed up for a star-studded fundraiser in Los Angeles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oY8IV_0ff9oJ1y00

She previously shed light on her decision not to reveal her daughter's father, telling the New York Times Magazine: 'My feeling is that until I speak to my daughter about that, I'm not going to talk to anyone else about it.'

And Spencer was welcomed in mid 2020.

Lately, Kaling has been showing off her svelte frame in a string of figure-hugging ensembles on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K0WPs_0ff9oJ1y00
Star-studded: It looked as though Mindy was on her way to the glitzy event, also attended by Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28OgLl_0ff9oJ1y00
Princess: Chrissy looked to be in a princess-inspired outfit for the event 

However while discussing her current diet with Entertainment Weekly she shared last month: 'Honestly, I didn't really do anything differently.'

The Office alumna dished: 'I eat what I like to eat. If I do any kind of restrictive diet, it never really works for me. I just eat less of it.'

Mindy, who recently shared a video of herself making gnocchi, did adopt a much stricter food regime to lose weight after welcoming daughter Katherine.

