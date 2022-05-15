ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dukes close regular tennis season at Crete, Waverly

York News-Times
 3 days ago

YORK – The York girls tennis team closed out its regular season with the Dukes’ final dual of the year at Crete on Wednesday and the Waverly Invite on Thursday. York downed the Cardinals 6-3 to conclude the spring with a 6-2-1 duals record before finishing fifth at the Waverly Invite...

York News-Times

Heartland Huskies qualify entire team to play at state golf

GRAND ISLAND – When the first groups stepped onto the first tee at 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning at Indianhead Golf Club, they faced ideal scoring conditions. The C-4 district golf meet began under sunny skies with little wind to impact shots, giving golfers the ideal opportunity to record good rounds as teams aimed to secure a top-three finish and a spot at the state tournament next week in Columbus.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
York News-Times

York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week

Melanie Driwer, SR.; Morgan Driewer, JR.; Chloe Koch, FR. – York. The York Dukes took to the track last Tuesday for the B-3 district meet in Waverly. The Duke girls turned in a solid outing and qualified eight athletes for state, including a trio of pole vaulters in Melanie Driewer, Morgan Driewer and Chloe Koch. Morgan Driewer cleared the bar at 9-10 for the first time all season to clinch an automatic berth at state, while Koch joined her moments later. Melanie Driewer reached 10-10 to take home the district title as York saw all three vaulters punch a ticket to state. The Dukes join Holdrege as the only Class B schools with three girl pole vaulters in the state field.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Husker hoops adds SMU transfer guard Emmanuel Bandoumel

The Nebraska men's basketball team has made the final addition to its roster. Emmanuel Bandoumel, a senior transfer guard from SMU, announced Tuesday night on social media he would play his final season in Lincoln for Fred Hoiberg. Bandoumel spent three seasons with the Mustangs, starting 68 of the 80...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Lightning strikes church in Blair as storms move across Nebraska

Lightning set fire to a church in Blair Tuesday afternoon as a series of storms moved across Nebraska. The extent of damage to the First Baptist Church was not available late Tuesday afternoon, but photos on the church's Facebook page showed water damage to the chapel's ceiling tiles and pews covered in plastic.
BLAIR, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
York News-Times

Steve Anderson, the 'Voice of Fonner Park,' dies at 69

GRAND ISLAND — Steve Anderson, the longtime “Voice of Fonner Park,” died Monday in Grand Island. Anderson, 69, had started his 19th season as Fonner Park track announcer in February. He also was the owner of Skate Island, a family-owned business that was demolished in January after heavy snowfall in February 2021 caused the roof to cave in.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
York News-Times

York High School's "Willy Wonka" Spring Musical a huge hit

YORK – York High Schools’ Spring Musical presentation of “Willy Wonka” was a spectacular hit and a treat for the eyes as well as the ears. Director Becky Stahr and Technical Director Paige Manley presented the spring musical with 114 York High School students as cast and crew.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Business Beat -- Cornerstone Bank announces promotions

The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank has announced the promotions of the following officers of the bank, at their recent meeting:. Diane Chrisman was named Assistant Vice President and Vault Manager for Cornerstone Bank in York. Chrisman is responsible for allocating all cash to Cornerstone Bank Tellers at all 46 locations, as well as the preparation of currency and silver for the armored car service. Chrisman has worked at Cornerstone Bank since 1995. She and her husband, Kent, have three grown children and live in rural York.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

York High School Class of 2022 graduates

YORK – Though their high school years were not always memorable in positive ways, 100-plus seniors who survived no less than global pandemic got the last laugh. More members of the class graduated early or were otherwise unable to march across the stage. Before a near-capacity audience of enthusiastic...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

May. 18, 2022 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
YORK, NE

