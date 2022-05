I believe there are evil, satanic forces at work destroying our country, our freedoms and our way of life. People’s thought processes are mostly based on logic, common sense and natural law. But we are being inundated with absurdities that defy these guiding principles and confuse our sensibilities. We are being pressured to accept these absurdities as normal, and when we can’t abide in them, we are bullied and called racist, judgmental or haters. Some even say we should be punished for resisting.

