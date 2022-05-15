ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

From the Front Row

York News-Times
 3 days ago

Back just five years ago I wasn’t even phased by the thought of having to spend several hours on the road driving to attend high school sporting events. I just considered it to be all part of the job. But as I get a little older, every year...

yorknewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
York News-Times

Dukes' state golf string now stands at 11 straight seasons

BEATRICE-Only the top three teams out the 12 in action at the Beatrice Country Club were going to be in Scottsbluff next week for the Class B State Championships. Add to the stress two stoppages in play for lightning and the pressure mounted when all the teams had to play the waiting game.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Stuckey wins gold in 3200 at state track and field

OMAHA - When the 2022 track and field season started back in March, the York girls had to be considered a strong favorite to repeat their 2021 State Class B championship won last May. With almost the entire team returning York was in a good position to make a run...
YORK, NE
1011now.com

80K Pick 5 ticket sold in Beatrice

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Someone who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket for the Monday, May 16 drawing in Beatrice is holding a ticket worth $80,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Monday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $80,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at Nick’s Shell, 900 East Court St., in Beatrice. The winning numbers from Monday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 02, 11, 17, 31, 34. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.
BEATRICE, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Scottsbluff, NE
City
Osceola, NE
City
York, NE
City
Omaha, NE
City
Beatrice, NE
York, NE
Sports
York News-Times

Heartland Huskies qualify entire team to play at state golf

GRAND ISLAND – When the first groups stepped onto the first tee at 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning at Indianhead Golf Club, they faced ideal scoring conditions. The C-4 district golf meet began under sunny skies with little wind to impact shots, giving golfers the ideal opportunity to record good rounds as teams aimed to secure a top-three finish and a spot at the state tournament next week in Columbus.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk native part of historic Kentucky Derby

BRYAN, Texas - 2005 Norfolk High graduate Dr. Jennifer Schuckman has had a lot of good memories but perhaps nothing quite as memorable as what happened a week ago Saturday at Churchill Downs as a part of the Kentucky Derby. Schuckman rode one of the large draft horses that help...
NORFOLK, NE
KETV.com

Omaha restauranteur Greg Cutchall dies

OMAHA, Neb. — Greg Cutchall, who built a thriving business feeding Omaha residents from his casual dining and fast food outlets, died Monday according to a news release from Cutchall Management Company. Cutchall held 44 restaurants in five states, including JAMS American Grill, First Watch Daytime Cafe, Paradise Bakery,...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Madness#Front Row#The Beatrice Country Club#Omaha Burke Stadium
klkntv.com

Downtown Lincoln Juice Stop to close at the end of the month

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After 25 years, the downtown Juice Stop location is set to close its doors on May 30, according to a Facebook post. The company said that because of circumstances out of its control, it was given 30 days to vacate for building construction purposes. It...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Three Nebraska schools win $100,000 fitness centers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts and Jake Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, announced on Monday the three Nebraska schools that were selected to each receive a $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. The DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named Gothenburg School in Gothenburg,...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
York News-Times

Steve Anderson, the 'Voice of Fonner Park,' dies at 69

GRAND ISLAND — Steve Anderson, the longtime “Voice of Fonner Park,” died Monday in Grand Island. Anderson, 69, had started his 19th season as Fonner Park track announcer in February. He also was the owner of Skate Island, a family-owned business that was demolished in January after heavy snowfall in February 2021 caused the roof to cave in.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
WOWT

Nebraska softball lands in Stillwater Regional in NCAA Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After winning the Big Ten tournament and earning an automatic bid, the Huskers are headed to their 25th NCAA Softball Tournament. Sunday evening it was announced Nebraska will be traveling to Stillwater to play in the regional hosted by No. 7 overall seed Oklahoma State. The...
STILLWATER, OK
Nebraska Examiner

Still among the lucky ones, even after catching COVID

LINCOLN — For months on end, I have been among the lucky ones. Never got COVID.  I followed the advice of the health experts and the governor and kept my distance, sang “Happy Birthday” twice while washing my hands, limited my travel and wore a mask when out to shop or reporting at the Capitol.  […] The post Still among the lucky ones, even after catching COVID appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
gifamilyradio.com

Six teams still alive in the High School State Tournaments

(Omaha, NE) - The Nebraska State High School baseball tournaments continued on Monday in Omaha at Werner Park and Tal Anderson Field-UNO. In Class A, winner bracket games, Millard West downed Lincoln East 3-0. Millard South defeated Creighton Prep 8-2. In the Class A elimination games, Elkhorn South downed Kearney 10-8 and Lincoln Southeast defeated Omaha Westside 14-5. Class B play saw Waverly win 10-0 in five innings over Beatrice with Elkhorn North downing Elkhorn in a winners bracket game 12-8. In elimination play for Class B, Central City/Fullerton/Centura won 7-4 over Norris and Skutt Catholic defeated Gross Catholic 10-5.
OMAHA, NE
York News-Times

York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week

Melanie Driwer, SR.; Morgan Driewer, JR.; Chloe Koch, FR. – York. The York Dukes took to the track last Tuesday for the B-3 district meet in Waverly. The Duke girls turned in a solid outing and qualified eight athletes for state, including a trio of pole vaulters in Melanie Driewer, Morgan Driewer and Chloe Koch. Morgan Driewer cleared the bar at 9-10 for the first time all season to clinch an automatic berth at state, while Koch joined her moments later. Melanie Driewer reached 10-10 to take home the district title as York saw all three vaulters punch a ticket to state. The Dukes join Holdrege as the only Class B schools with three girl pole vaulters in the state field.
YORK, NE
kfornow.com

THREE SCHOOLS EACH WIN A BRAND NEW $100K DON’T QUIT!® FITNESS CENTER

(Lincoln, NE) May 16, 2022 – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts and fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC), announced the three Nebraska schools that were selected to each receive a state-of-the-art $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. The multi-million dollar DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named Gothenburg School in Gothenburg, Johnson County Central Middle School in Cook and Millard North Middle School in Omaha as the state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit. This year, the NFGFC program will have gifted fitness centers to 40 states and the foundation plans to reach all 50 states in the coming years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy