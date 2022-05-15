Mass shooting in OC church

Two suspects armed with handguns broke into a Riverside home Tuesday morning, robbed the female resident and fled the scene located in the 1500 block of Kyle Court, in the Sycamore Canyon area. This is the fourth home invasion robbery in the city in a month a half, and residents in Crystal Ridge Estates said they're officially launching a neighborhood watch. The police chief has also said catching the suspects are the their number one priority. "Excellent neighborhood, we love it here, but as of late, as you know, we've had some issues," said Greg Chewe.The first of the four home invasion...

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO