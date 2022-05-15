ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Woods, CA

Mass shooting in OC church

By OC Tribune Staff
orangecountytribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE : The suspect in Sunday’s in Sunday’s church shooting in Laguna Woods was stopped from further violence when tackled by parishioners who tied up and disarmed him, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department....

orangecountytribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
orangecountytribune.com

Victim dies; now it’s “murder”

A suspect arrested in the shooting of a Garden Grove man on May 7 will now face a murder charge. According to Detective Sgt. Evan Beresford of the GGPD, the victim – now identified as Dave Abbott, 57 – has died. He passed away at 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, May 12.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Detectives investigate deadly shooing in Lynwood

LYNWOOD — Sheriff's Homicide Bureau detectives Wednesday are investigating the shooting death of a man in Lynwood. Deputies from the Century Sheriff's Station were called at approximately 10:22 p.m. Tuesday to the 5100 block of Imperial Highway, east of Atlantic Avenue, where they located the victim in a parking lot who was suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
LYNWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laguna Woods, CA
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
kusi.com

Dead man found in truck in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – A man was found dead in a truck in Oceanside Tuesday evening. Authorities responded just before 9:05 p.m. to the area of Villa Cardiff Drive and Birmingham Drive, near Interstate 5 after receiving a call from a person who said they found their uncle “possibly asleep” inside a locked Ford Ranger pickup truck, according to the California Highway Patrol.
OCEANSIDE, CA
foxla.com

4th Riverside home invasion in 5 weeks

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Police are investigating another home invasion in Riverside. The most recent one marks the fourth home invasion in just the last five weeks. It is the second in two days. Police say several armed men broke into a woman's home and robbed her. This latest incident happened...
RIVERSIDE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Shooting suspect identified

UPDATE: The man killed in the shooting Sunday at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods has been identified as Dr. John Cheng, 52. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, he was shot as he charged the shooter, which may have helped others to attack and subdue the gunman.
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#Oc#Asian American#El Toro Road
KTLA

2 arrested months after fatal beating of homeless man in Anaheim

Two homeless people have been arrested months after the fatal beating of another homeless man in Anaheim, authorities said Tuesday. Gilbert Daisaku Johnson was found along the 100 block of West Broadway suffering from head injuries about 3:45 a.m. Nov. 15, 2021. The 32-year-old who had previously lived in Costa Mesa was taken to a […]
ANAHEIM, CA
mynewsla.com

Fugitive From Hemet Arrested in Multiple Residential Burglaries

A 39-year-old fugitive was being held without bail Tuesday for his alleged involvement in multiple residential burglaries in the Hemet and San Jacinto area. Wayne Daniel Morgan of Hemet had a felony warrant for his arrest — due to a parole violation — when deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s San Jacinto station responded to the 300 block of South Mistletoe Avenue on Sunday.
HEMET, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Santa Clarita Radio

Drugs, Guns Recovered During Canyon Country Traffic Stop

A North Carolina man was arrested and released on a citation Thursday, after allegedly being found in possession of an unregistered firearm and narcotics. Around 8 p.m. Thursday, deputies patrolling near Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, observed a vehicle with multiple vehicle code violations, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
oxnardpd.org

Assault with a Deadly Weapon Arrest

SUSPECTS: Johnathan Boylan, 69 year old Oxnard resident. LOCATION: 1100 block South Oxnard Boulevard, Oxnard. On the above date and time, Oxnard Police officers were dispatched to the area of Five Points, the 1100 block of South Oxnard Boulevard, reference a stabbing victim. Officers learned that Boylan and the female...
OXNARD, CA
CBS LA

Riverside residents launching neighborhood watch after series of home invasion robberies

Two suspects armed with handguns broke into a Riverside home Tuesday morning, robbed the female resident and fled the scene located in the 1500 block of Kyle Court, in the Sycamore Canyon area. This is the fourth home invasion robbery in the city in a month a half, and residents in Crystal Ridge Estates said they're officially launching a neighborhood watch. The police chief has also said catching the suspects are the their number one priority. "Excellent neighborhood, we love it here, but as of late, as you know, we've had some issues," said Greg Chewe.The first of the four home invasion...
RIVERSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy