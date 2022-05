In loving memory of our father, Robert Edward Kittinger Sr., who passed away on May 14th,2022 at his daughter’s home in Pulaski, Va. surrounded by family and friends. Robert was born in Montgomery County, Va. on August 21st,1941 to the late Reverend Shirley Shelton Kittinger Sr. and Jean Goff Kittinger who owned and operated Kittinger’s Piano Store in Christiansburg, Va. for many years. Robert was the devoted and loving husband of Virginia Faye Kittinger to whom he was married for 57 years until her passing on April 13th, 2022. Robert grieved and missed his sweetheart where she had passed only one month and one day before he passed. They had 5 children, 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

PULASKI, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO