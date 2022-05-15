ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

I’m a gardening expert & this is how to turn a garden full of weeds into a fertile vegetable garden – here are 10 steps

By Karina Mitchell
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DEZUw_0ff9mKz700

A GARDENING expert shared how to transform a weed-laced space into a fertile vegetable patch in 10 steps.

Kyle Hagerty from Urban Garden shared a video on Youtube showing how you can maximize growing produce per square foot, with less fertilizer and less irrigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bnCMy_0ff9mKz700
Gardening expert offers 10 tips to ensure your garden is weed-free and soil rich to help your vegetable garden grow Credit: YouTube/Urban Farmstead

The Urban Garden expert says soil is the most important investment you can make in your garden, but not just financially.

He says investing time and energy will result in soil that improves every season. His YouTube video has garnered more than 775,000 views. Hagerty says following these steps is key.

10 steps to create a healthy vegetable garden

  • Remove as many weeds as possible. That may be harder for some gardens, depending on the type of weeds growing. In some cases, Hagerty says you may not be able to remove tough weeds with chemicals, so focus on removing as many roots as possible.
  • Add rich compost that will add nutrients, organic matter and help build microbes to help vegetables grow.
  • Shape all the beds and orient from north to south for maximum sun exposure.
  • Add soil amendments to maximize quality. They may include Nitrogen, Phosphorous, Potassium.
  • Add Recipe 420 - an elevated potting mix.
  • Adjust soil pH. Between 6-7 is ideal for growing vegetables.
  • Water it all in.

  • Allow soil to settle for a few weeks. That allows time for any weeds to germinate and for them to be pulled.
  • Continue to manage the soil when your vegetables are planted by feeding it regularly with organic fertilizer and maintain soil structure by adding compost each season.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aNd4W_0ff9mKz700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XCH8F_0ff9mKz700
  • Cover planted crops during the rainy season.

Following all these steps will allow you to produce more vegetables in a smaller space, in a more efficient manner, according to Hagerty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RdX7u_0ff9mKz700
Kyle Hagerty from Urban Farmstead has more than 775,000 YouTube views for his video on how to get your vegetable garden in prime shape before planting Credit: YouTube/Urban Farmstead

