ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OU baseball: Sooners run-rule West Virginia to win another Big 12 series

By Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C7CHH_0ff9mA9r00

OU baseball run rules West Virginia

Oklahoma scored 14 runs over the final-four innings on Sunday and beat West Virginia 17-7 in Big 12 baseball at L. Dale Mitchell Park. The Sooners (31-18, 13-8 Big 12) won two of three games in the baseball series and outscored the Mountaineers 40-14.

Brett Squires finished 4-for-4, including a home run, and Diego Muniz and Wallace Clark added three hits each for the Sooners. West Virginia (30-20, 11-10) led 1-0 after an inning, then OU took the lead for good with a three-run second inning.

OU football adds quarterback, receiver

Oklahoma's football team picked up two transfers on Saturday, quarterback General Booty from Tyler Junior College and wide receiver Javian Hester from Missouri.

Booty, the nephew of former USC quarterback John David Booty, threw for 3,115 yards and 25 touchdowns last season at the Texas junior college. Against Navarro last season, he completed 38 passes for 528 yards and eight touchdowns. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

"Obviously my name's an attention-grabber and people like to do headlines with it, but I like to show people with my play that I can back it up," Booty told The Dallas Morning News in 2020. "I have done that, I'm going to continue to do that as well, and give them a reason to remember my name."

Hester, a former Tulsa Booker T. Washington standout, appeared in 13 games for the Tigers as a redshirt freshman last season. He had 12 catches for 225 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Hester made his first career start in Missouri's Armed Forced Bowl loss to Army.

NCAA men's regional golf begins Monday

Top-ranked Oklahoma will host a 13-team NCAA Men's Regional Golf Tournament beginning Monday at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club. The three-day, 54-hole event will help determine the field for the NCAA Championships on May 27-June 1 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The event is free of charge for spectators wanting to watch.

Oklahoma State will go after its 15th regional title at a tournament in Columbus, Ohio. The Cowboys are the top seed in field and have won five consecutive regionals.

Extra points

TRACK & FIELD: Ryan Smeeton of Oklahoma State won the 3,000-meter steeplecase on Saturday at the Big 12 Outdoor Championships in Lubbock, Texas. The two-time event champion clocked in at 8:47.87. Teammates Will Muirhead and Victor Shitsama finished in second and third, respectively. ...  Oklahoma's Lauren Jones won the women's hammer throw at 222-1. Former Yukon High standout Vernon Turner was first in the high jump at 7-3.25 for the Sooners.

OKC DODGERS: The Dodgers blew a four-run lead, and Round Rock rallied for a 14-13 Pacific Coast League baseball win on Sunday at Dell Diamond. The Express scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to win after trailing 13-9 at one point. ...

Oklahoma City won Saturday's late game against Round Rock, 5-1. Eddy Alvarez had a game-high three hits for the Dodgers, knocking in two runs.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Terin Ritz had two run-scoring hits — both on full-count pitches with two outs — and No. 8-ranked Central Oklahoma beat No. 9 Augustana 4-3 in the NCAA Division II Central Regional Tournament championship game on Saturday in Edmond. UCO (48-11) advanced to the Central Super Regionals agaist Rogers State. That best-of-3 series will be held Thursday and Friday in Claremore. The winner will advance to the Division II World Series.

Staff and wire reports

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU baseball: Sooners run-rule West Virginia to win another Big 12 series

Comments / 0

Related
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: 2023 recruit Sahara Williams commits to Sooners

Oklahoma received a commitment from Waterloo West High School forward Sahara Williams on Tuesday. This past season, Williams averaged 19.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and four assists per game. In three years at Waterloo West, Williams tallied 1,169 points, 502 rebounds, 274 assists and 231 steals. The junior forward led the...
WATERLOO, IA
bluegoldnews.com

Stevenson Brings Experience, Leadership To WVU

In four seasons playing college basketball, Erik Stevenson has had plenty of individual success, scoring a total of 1,187 points. The one thing he hasn’t experienced, though, is the NCAA Tournament. He hopes that changes this coming year at West Virginia, which has advanced to the Big Dance in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
bluegoldnews.com

Huge News For WVU Rifle

Had the pair of WVU athletics news items that broke over the last couple of days been attached to Mountaineer football or basketball, the buzz would have reverberated across every possible pathway of the Mountain State. However, since the twin items were in the rifle program, they attracted scant notice...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Claremore, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
Oklahoma City, OK
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
West Virginia State
blackchronicle.com

2022 NCAA softball bracket: WCWS scores, schedule, bracket for Oklahoma City

Here’s a look at at the 2022 NCAA softball bracket and schedule for the field of 64 teams and the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. The 64-team bracket was unveiled during the selection show Sunday night on ESPN. Games begin with regionals on May 20, followed by super regionals May 26-29 and then the Women’s College World Series from June 2 to June 9 or 10.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

OU Standout Pitcher Jordy Bahl Suffers Arm Injury

Oklahoma freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl is considered day-to-day due to an forearm injury. Head Coach Patty Gasso remains hopeful that she is not done for the season. Gasso says the team's goal is to get her pain free. The team is working with doctors to make that happen. Bahl, the...
NORMAN, OK
smokingmusket.com

THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: Bob Huggins continues 2022 transfer portal domination

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. After struggling to adjust to the college basketball transfer portal last year, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins has shown that he can adapt this spring. Huggins has added multiple power-five transfers to his roster, including the return of Emmitt Matthews and the newest edition of Tre Mitchell from Texas. While some want to criticize Huggy Bear and his staff, they have shown that they can attract some of the biggest names in the transfer portal. Hopefully the new additions on the roster help the Mountaineers return to their winning ways next season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
bluegoldnews.com

Hoop Parallels From Long Ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Let us begin with an apology. Understanding that we have virtually instantaneous reporting of news in this Internet era — be it true or fake news is entirely another discussion — but timeliness has become next to Godliness in this business. We admit to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sooners#College Softball#College Baseball#Ou#L Dale Mitchell Park#Mountaineers#Tyler Junior College#The Dallas Morning News#Tigers
WBOY

Hammond announces signing of Tucker

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University rifle coach Jon Hammond has announced the signing of Mary Tucker to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year. A native of Sarasota, Florida, Tucker comes to WVU after spending her first three seasons at Kentucky, where she helped the Wildcats win a pair of NCAA National Championships in 2021 and 2022. She also led UK to three consecutive Great American Rifle Conference (GARC) regular-season titles (2020-22) and two GARC Championship crowns in 2020 and 2022.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Homegrown Star Could Return to Star for the Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – When West Virginia offered a scholarship to Austin Ball, he described it as a “dream come true.”. Ball, a Man, West Virginia native, grew up a fan of the Mountaineers and will now have the opportunity to make his dreams of playing for his home state in the WVU Coliseum a reality.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Plitzuweit announces signing of Nichols

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit has announced the signing of Danni Nichols to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year. A 5-foot-10 guard from Columbia, Missouri, Nichols comes to West Virginia as a graduate transfer from Western Illinois. In four seasons with...
MORGANTOWN, WV
techlunchpail.com

Four-Star ATH Rodney Gallagher Recaps His "Great" Virginia Tech Visit

Virginia Tech hosted a few talented 2023 standouts out of the Pittsburgh area yesterday including four-star ATH Rodney Gallagher who Tech is recruiting as a WR. Gallagher's visit went quite well as seen on his Twitter and also as he shared with us. "It was a great visit," Gallagher said....
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Army
WTAP

Grant Barnhart signs with West Liberty University to play basketball

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - St. Marys High School senior Grant Barnhart has made his decision to play basketball for the West Liberty University Hilltoppers. Grant was joined at his signing ceremony on Monday by friends and teammates, including family and his father and coach Mark Barnhart. Grant says that...
SAINT MARYS, WV
Metro News

Go Mart founder John Heater has died

GASSAWAY, W.Va. — The founder of one of West Virginia’s most recognized store brands has died. John Dave Heater died back on Friday at the age of 89. Heater was the founder and CEO of Go Mart convenience stores. Heater was educated at VMI and then West Virginia...
GASSAWAY, WV
WBOY 12 News

3 charged with hunting turkey over bait in West Virginia

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Three individuals were charged with hunting turkey over bait in the Northern Panhandle. According to a Facebook post, Natural Resources Police Officers conducted two separate busts in Brooke County, West Virginia on opening morning. The investigations led to suspects found hunting in blinds using corn to draw in turkey, which […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

International Roadcheck takes place on I-68 outside of Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The International Roadcheck kicks off today. It’s an effort to help keep drivers safe. Tuesday marked the first day of the international road check. The U.S. Canada and Mexico all participate in setting up checkpoints like one on I-68 outside Morgantown to inspect vehicles. The...
MORGANTOWN, WV
thefabricator.com

Veloxint moves to West Virginia

Veloxint, a manufacturer of nanocrystalline metal alloys, is moving to Touchstone Research Laboratory Ltd. in Triadelphia, W.Va. The company expects to create 200 to 300 new jobs for research engineers, laboratory technicians, metallurgists, and machinists over the next four years at the new location. The move will allow Veloxint to...
TRIADELPHIA, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia city ordered to stop saying The Lord’s Prayer

 A West Virginia city has been ordered to stop reciting The Lord’s Prayer at its council meetings. A federal judge in Charleston ruled that Parkersburg City Council’s practice of opening its meetings with the New Testament prayer violates the establishment clause of the First Amendment. The clause prohibits government from favoring one religion over others. […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
Metro News

Martin says she won’t seek contract extension at Fairmont State

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Fairmont State University President Mirta Martin has informed the school’s Board of Governors she will not seek a contract extension. Martin sent an email message to Fairmont State campus community Tuesday afternoon:. Dear Falcon Family,. Earlier today, I relayed to Fairmont State’s Board of Governors...
FAIRMONT, WV
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy