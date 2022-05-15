OU baseball: Sooners run-rule West Virginia to win another Big 12 series

OU baseball run rules West Virginia

Oklahoma scored 14 runs over the final-four innings on Sunday and beat West Virginia 17-7 in Big 12 baseball at L. Dale Mitchell Park. The Sooners (31-18, 13-8 Big 12) won two of three games in the baseball series and outscored the Mountaineers 40-14.

Brett Squires finished 4-for-4, including a home run, and Diego Muniz and Wallace Clark added three hits each for the Sooners. West Virginia (30-20, 11-10) led 1-0 after an inning, then OU took the lead for good with a three-run second inning.

OU football adds quarterback, receiver

Oklahoma's football team picked up two transfers on Saturday, quarterback General Booty from Tyler Junior College and wide receiver Javian Hester from Missouri.

Booty, the nephew of former USC quarterback John David Booty, threw for 3,115 yards and 25 touchdowns last season at the Texas junior college. Against Navarro last season, he completed 38 passes for 528 yards and eight touchdowns. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

"Obviously my name's an attention-grabber and people like to do headlines with it, but I like to show people with my play that I can back it up," Booty told The Dallas Morning News in 2020. "I have done that, I'm going to continue to do that as well, and give them a reason to remember my name."

Hester, a former Tulsa Booker T. Washington standout, appeared in 13 games for the Tigers as a redshirt freshman last season. He had 12 catches for 225 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Hester made his first career start in Missouri's Armed Forced Bowl loss to Army.

NCAA men's regional golf begins Monday

Top-ranked Oklahoma will host a 13-team NCAA Men's Regional Golf Tournament beginning Monday at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club. The three-day, 54-hole event will help determine the field for the NCAA Championships on May 27-June 1 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The event is free of charge for spectators wanting to watch.

Oklahoma State will go after its 15th regional title at a tournament in Columbus, Ohio. The Cowboys are the top seed in field and have won five consecutive regionals.

Extra points

TRACK & FIELD: Ryan Smeeton of Oklahoma State won the 3,000-meter steeplecase on Saturday at the Big 12 Outdoor Championships in Lubbock, Texas. The two-time event champion clocked in at 8:47.87. Teammates Will Muirhead and Victor Shitsama finished in second and third, respectively. ... Oklahoma's Lauren Jones won the women's hammer throw at 222-1. Former Yukon High standout Vernon Turner was first in the high jump at 7-3.25 for the Sooners.

OKC DODGERS: The Dodgers blew a four-run lead, and Round Rock rallied for a 14-13 Pacific Coast League baseball win on Sunday at Dell Diamond. The Express scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to win after trailing 13-9 at one point. ...

Oklahoma City won Saturday's late game against Round Rock, 5-1. Eddy Alvarez had a game-high three hits for the Dodgers, knocking in two runs.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Terin Ritz had two run-scoring hits — both on full-count pitches with two outs — and No. 8-ranked Central Oklahoma beat No. 9 Augustana 4-3 in the NCAA Division II Central Regional Tournament championship game on Saturday in Edmond. UCO (48-11) advanced to the Central Super Regionals agaist Rogers State. That best-of-3 series will be held Thursday and Friday in Claremore. The winner will advance to the Division II World Series.

