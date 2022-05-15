ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Children’s activity levels have not recovered after end of Covid restrictions – study

By Andrew Gregory
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uZwND_0ff9m4wk00
The UK’s chief medical officers recommend that all children and young people take part in an hour of moderate to vigorous physical activity each day.

Children have become more sedentary and their physical activity levels have deteriorated in the wake of the pandemic even after the lifting of restrictions, a study suggests.

Researchers said child physical activity levels fell below national guidelines during the Covid-19 crisis and did not recover when lockdowns ended.

The UK’s chief medical officers recommend that all children and young people should take part in an hour of moderate to vigorous physical activity each day.

However, the study led by the University of Bristol found that by the end of 2021, only a third were meeting the national recommended physical activity guidelines.

While there was no change in their parents’ physical activity levels, the findings showed 10-11-year-olds took part in on average just 56 minutes of moderate to vigorous intensity physical activity during weekdays from last April to December.

Researchers said that was around eight minutes on average less – a drop of 13% – than children of a similar age were doing before the pandemic.

It found children were less active at the weekend than during the week, taking part in 46 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity during weekend days. This was also about eight minutes lower than children who were measured using the same methods before the pandemic.

The study also revealed a marked increase in sedentary time, with children spending 25 minutes longer sitting down each day during the week than previously.

“It was surprising, the extent children’s physical activity levels had fallen after the pandemic, indicating that changes in physical activity patterns did not revert to previous levels once freedoms had been restored,” said the study’s senior author, Prof Russ Jago, of the University of Bristol.

“These findings highlight a greater need to work with children, families, schools and communities to maximise the opportunities for children to be physically active as we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Nearly 400 children and their parents from 23 schools in Bristol were recruited for the study. They wore an accelerometer to measure the intensity of physical activity and answered questionnaires. This information was compared with data from 1,296 children and their parents recruited from 50 schools in the same area before the pandemic.

“The key strength of this study was that we used data collected before and after the pandemic, using the same methods and in the same schools,” said Ruth Salway, a statistician at the University of Bristol. “The data clearly demonstrates children’s physical activity had deteriorated once the restrictions were lifted.

“This emphasises the importance of understanding how such habits change over time, so appropriate support and interventions can be introduced as normality resumes.”

The study, funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research, was published in the International Journal of Behavioural Nutrition and Physical Activity.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Physical Activity#Nutrition#The University Of Bristol
Daily Mail

Pandemic has made babies and toddlers MISS talking and reading milestones because overburdened parents have been too busy to devote enough time to them

Infants born during the pandemic aren't hitting the speech development milestones normal for babies their age, with new studies revealing they are talking less and signaling signs of future reading challenges. Researchers claim that due to COVID-19 disruptions, nearly one third of elementary students will need 'intensive support to become...
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Smacking children: What the research says

The question of whether it is ever acceptable to smack a child—hitting them with the flat inside of the hand with the aim of achieving compliance—is still highly controversial. In England, this controversy was recently reignited by the education secretary, Nadhim Zahawi, who has said that "the discipline of children should be left up to parents."
KIDS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

The Guardian

280K+
Followers
71K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy