32-year-old Roberta Drury killed in Tops Markets mass shooting

By Patrick Ryan
 3 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One day after the mass shooting at Tops Markets on Buffalo’s East Side, we’re beginning to learn more about the victims of this tragedy.

The brother of 32-year-old Roberta Drury confirmed to News 4 that his sister was killed in Saturday’s shooting.

Drury was adopted and lived with family in Buffalo. Her brother said they frequented the Jefferson Avenue Tops.

Retired BPD officer killed in mass shooting ‘a hero in our eyes’

She was recently helping her brother recover from a bone marrow transplant.

“We would like to personally thank the security guards family,” Drury’s brother Christopher Moyer said.

Roberta Drury is survived by two brothers, one sister, her mother and her father.

Her funeral will be held in Syracuse.

