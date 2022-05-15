ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo supermarket shooting: What do we know so far?

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Fc7L_0ff9jw7a00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — On Saturday afternoon, a white gunman in military gear attacked shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Most of the victims were Black. Officials said they are investigating the shooting as a racially motivated hate crime.

A look at what we know so far:

WHAT HAPPENED?

A white 18-year-old wearing body armor and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday outside Tops Friendly Market. It’s a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo.

The gunman livestreamed the shooting to a small audience on Twitch for several minutes before the platform cut off his feed.

According to police, the gunman began shooting in the parking lot then moved inside the store. Security guard Aaron Salter fired multiple shots but none penetrated the gunman’s armor. The gunman killed Salter, who was Black, and then stalked through the aisles, shooting shoppers.

Buffalo shooter targeted Black neighborhood, officials say

At one point, he trained his weapon on a white person cowering behind a checkout counter, but says “Sorry!” and doesn’t shoot, as seen in portions of the livestream video circulating online.

When police confronted the gunman in the store’s vestibule, he put his rifle to his own neck, but surrendered and dropped the gun with coaxing from the officers.

WHO IS THE SUSPECTED GUNMAN?

Police have identified the gunman as Payton Gendron, of Conklin, New York. Conklin is a small town about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Buffalo, not far from the Pennsylvania state line.

Officials said the rifle Gendron used in the attack was purchased legally but the magazines he used for ammunition were not allowed to be sold in New York.

After the shooting, Gendron appeared before a judge in a paper medical gown and was arraigned on a murder charge.

A document circulated widely online seemingly outlines Gendron’s racist, anti-immigrant and antisemitic beliefs. Among them was a desire to drive all people not of European descent from the U.S. The document seemed to draw inspiration from the gunman who killed 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019.

Retired police officer among 10 killed in Buffalo mass shooting

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Sunday that Gendron had threatened to carry out a shooting last year at Susquehanna Valley High School around the time of graduation. He was 17 years old at the time and was sent for mental health treatment. The law enforcement official was not authorized to speak publicly on the investigation and did so on the condition of anonymity.

WHO ARE THE VICTIMS?

Police have not released the names of most of the victims. They have said that, including the wounded, 11 victims were Black and two were white.

The dead include Aaron Salter, a retired Buffalo police officer who was working as a security guard at the store. Salter fired multiple shots at the assailant, striking him at least once. Officials said he was a hero who saved lives by running toward danger. A local resident said he cared about the community and looked after the store.

Ruth Whitfield, 86, was picking up groceries after visiting her husband at a nursing home, as she did every day. She was the mother of retired Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield, who told The Buffalo News she was “a mother to the motherless” and “a blessing to all of us.” Whitfield attributed his mother’s strength and commitment to family to her strong religious faith.

Katherine Massey was “a beautiful soul” who was killed while shopping, sister Barbara Massey said.

Among the injured was Zaire Goodman, the son of a staffer to State Sen. Tim Kennedy. The 20-year-old was shot in the neck but recovering, Kennedy said.

WHAT DO AUTHORITIES SAY ABOUT THE MOTIVE?

At a news briefing on Saturday, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia called the shooting a hate crime .

“This was pure evil. It was (a) straight-up racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside of our community, outside of the City of Good Neighbors … coming into our community and trying to inflict that evil upon us,” Garcia said.

The FBI is investigating the shooting as both a hate crime and racially motivated violent extremism.

Authorities declined to comment on the document purporting to show the attackers racist, anti-immigrant and antisemitic beliefs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBX 950

In New Video Buffalo Mass Murderer Almost Shoots Man, Then Says Sorry

If there was ever any doubt in a person's mind that the Buffalo mass shooter was filled with hatred for Black people, this video should clear it up. Payton Gendron of Conklin, New York, about 200 miles southeast of Buffalo, drove into the city and targeted a Tops Friendly Market in an African-American neighborhood. He took the lives of 10 innocent people and injured three others. He changed families and lives forever with this horrific shooting. The horrific tragedy is considered a hate crime and is being investigated as such. The shooter had a manifesto that described was filled with racism.
BUFFALO, NY
WNYT

Community where Buffalo suspect grew up searches for answers

NewsChannel 13's Subrina Dhammi took a trip out to Conklin, New York on Monday. It's a quiet, small town that's a little more than two hours from the Capital Region and short drive from Binghamton. It's where the suspect in the Buffalo supermarket shooting grew up. The population is about...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conklin, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Southern Tier shop where Buffalo shooting suspect purchased gun is closed

It was a somber day at Susquehanna Valley High School in Conklin, where the alleged perpetrator of a mass shooting in Buffalo attended just one year ago, while new information emerged about one of the guns used in Saturday’s attack. Following a two-hour delay, students returned to the hallways...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hate Crime#Murder#Fbi#Mental Health#Violent Crime#Ap
NewsChannel 36

What to do in an active shooter situation: EPD, potentially life-saving tips

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- Mass shootings have been a common headline with several happening within the past month and two just this past weekend, in Buffalo and Laguna Woods, California. Police Sergeant Pat Johnson with the Elmira Police Department has 19 years of experience in law enforcement. He's also an Active...
ELMIRA, NY
97.5 WTBD

Fake New York License Plate Falls Flat in Deposit Speeding Stop

A novelty license plate is landing a Broome County man in trouble for apparently trying to pass the tag off as the real deal. A sharp-eyed New York State Trooper is credited with noticing a Binghamton man���s license plate didn’t look quite right. 21-year-old Marcos Parker...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Conklin Residents and Neighbors React Following Buffalo Mass Shooting

The Town of Conklin, with around 5,000 residents, found itself in the national spotlight over the weekend, following the news that the mass shooter who murdered 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday, was one of their own. Eighteen year old Payton Gendron, a resident on Amber Hill Drive in Conklin, taken into custody, and his home, the site of an FBI investigation from Saturday night through Monday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
96.9 WOUR

America’s Longest Famous Highway Passes Through The Heart Of Upstate New York

Did you know that Route 20 is the longest highway in all of America? It runs right through Upstate New York too. US Route 20 is the longest highway in the United States stretching 3,365 miles coast to coast from Kenmore Square in Boston, to the junction of US 101 in Newport, Oregon. If you thought the thruway aka Interstate 90 was the longest, you'd be wrong. Also Route 20 is New York State's longest highway. It stretches 372 miles from the border with Massachusetts to the border of Pennsylvania.
POLITICS
whcuradio.com

Several plead guilty in Cortland County drug ring

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to trafficking drugs into Cortland County. Federal prosecutors say 38-year-old Kyle Leeper brought meth from Indiana and California, distributing it in the Cortland area in 2018 and 2019. As part of his guilty plea, Leeper also admitted to murdering a man during one drug transaction in California in 2019. He’s facing up to four decades in prison when he’s sentenced in September.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Man Wanted on Felony Strangulation Charges in Vernon

Authorities are asking for help from the public locating a suspect wanted on an arrest warrant in Oneida County. The New York State Police says 31-year-old Franklin Velazquez has an active warrant from the Vernon Town Court. Velazquez is charged with felony strangulation from an incident that is alleged to...
VERNON, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of May 2, 2022 through May 8, 2022 there were 75 calls for service, 14 traffic tickets were issued, and they responded to three motor vehicle accidents. The police also reported the following arrests. John J. Bair, age 35 of Owego,...
OWEGO, NY
WKBN

WKBN

30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy