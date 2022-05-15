ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Inmate mistakenly released over data error, sheriff says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jesse Ullmann, Connor Lomis
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pxcVn_0ff9jqpE00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – An inmate was mistakenly released from a North Carolina detention center after court data was entered incorrectly into the department’s system, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

Quay Davis was transported to Charlotte from the Bertie Correctional Institute (about 280 miles east in Windsor, North Carolina) on a writ hold on April 12 and appeared in court, records showed.

He was then served with a warrant from Pasquotank County for possession of a weapon by an inmate and received a $75,000 secured bond. His court information was then incorrectly entered without the writ hold added. A writ hold challenges the release of custody.

As a result of the error, Davis was erroneously released Monday after the weapon’s possession charge was voluntarily dismissed, deputies said. Mecklenburg County was told about the error on Friday.

In March of 2017, Charlotte police made 28 arrests as a result of a collaborative effort targeting gang-like activity within the city. Davis was one of the 28 arrests.

“We will conduct a thorough internal investigation in connection to this erroneous release to determine any possible negligence,” said Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden.

It is unclear exactly where Davis is and this remains an active investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

S.C. taco trucks trafficked drugs for cartels, authorities say

GREENVILLE, S.C. - South Carolina authorities say more than Mexican food was available at a South Carolina restaurant and its taco trucks. Authorities allege Los Primos in Greenville and its food trucks were regional hubs for a multistate drug trafficking operation under the control of a well-known and violent drug cartel.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville restaurant busted in drug trafficking investigation

Investigators say Los Primos, a Mexican restaurant in Greenville, SC, was trafficking drugs for cartels. Kilos of meth, cocaine and heroin were seized in the bust and 34 people are charged. Spartanburg District 2 holds a 106th birthday party for Ella Mae Colbert at Chesnee Elementary School.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Crime & Safety
Windsor, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Windsor, NC
wspa.com

DEA, SC officials arrest 16 on federal drug charges

FLORENCE, S.C. (WSPA) – Chesterfield and Darlington County officials, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), arrested 16 people who now face several drug conspiracy charges. The U.S. Department of Justice said 12 were charged with having 500 or more grams of methamphetamine in a drug conspiracy with intent...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

16 face federal meth charges in Pee Dee drug investigation

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Sixteen people are facing charges in a joint investigation in the Pee Dee involving federal, state and local law-enforcement agencies, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Florence. All of the suspects have been charged in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wjzy
WRAL

Crime rising along New Bern Avenue in Raleigh

The Raleigh Police Department provided WRAL News with data that shows there were 1,236 emergency calls in the month of April 2022 in the stretch New Bern Avenue from downtown Raleigh to the eastern city limit. Reporter: Amanda Lamb. Photographer: Lauren DesArmo.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WYFF4.com

2 women, man arrested, charged after downtown Greenville parking garage assaults

Two women and a man face charges, and another man is still wanted, after police say they attacked people in a downtown Greenville parking garage over the weekend. Jennifer Pace, 26, of Greenville, Hannah Poole, 21, of Easley, and Johnny Holcombe Jr., 24, of Greenville, all face assault and battery charges, according to warrants. Pace faces two counts and Poole faces three counts, and both women also face a malicious damage charge.
GREENVILLE, SC
WRAL

Beloved owner of NC diner dies after brutal attack by home intruder

Beloved owner of NC diner dies after brutal attack by home intruder. **WARNING, IMAGES IN THIS VIDEO MAY BE GRAPHIC TO SOME VIEWERS.** The owner of a diner in Hendersonville has died after police say a home intruder attacked and killed her. The woman's family is pushing the police department to do more, saying they believe they know who did it.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WSAV News 3

How to get rent, mortgage and utilities assistance in SC

With everything from food to gas on the rise, it has become harder for a lot of people to pay their bills. Many don't realize financial aid programs that began during the pandemic are still going strong. They offer help with everything from rent to mortgage payments, utilities, even property taxes.
CLINTON, SC
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

41K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy