Crosby back, Jarry starting in net for Game 7

By Jeff Hathhorn
 3 days ago

NEW YORK CITY (93.7 The Fan) – Knocked out of Game 5 in the second period with the Pens leading 2-0, captain Sidney Crosby returned for the deciding Game 7 at Madison Square Garden.

Even missing a game and a half after a high hit from New York’s Jacob Trouba, Crosby is fifth in the NHL this post-season with nine points.  In 179 playoff games, Crosby has 71 goals and 129 assists.  The assists are tied with Detroit great Nicklas Lidstrom for fifth place all-time and eight behind Paul Coffey.

Goalie Tristan Jarry also returned for his first game of the playoffs and first since breaking his foot against the Islanders on April 14.  Jarry had a rough first playoff series last year giving up 22 goals in seven games, but rebounded to be among the best goalies in the 2021-22 regular season.

Rickard Rakell was knocked out of the first period in Game 1. Rakell also returned for Game 7 after dealing with an upper-body injury.

Line Combinations

Jake Guentzel-Sidney Crosby-Bryan Rust
Rickard Rakell-Evgeni Malkin-Kasperi Kapanen
Jason Zucker-Jeff Carter-Danton Heinen
Brock McGinn-Teddy Blueger-Evan Rodrigues

Mike Matheson-Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson-John Marino
Mark Friedman-Chad Ruhwedel

