ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Report: Drew Brees Out at NBC

By Kyle T. Mosley
SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T9waq_0ff9jfMT00

Saints legendary quarterback will not return to NBC after one-year as in-studio analyst.

Andrew Marchand reports that New Orleans Saints' legendary quarterback, Drew Bees, and NBC Sports have agreed to end their relationship after one year. Brees did not want to continue his role as an in-studio analyst with "Football Night in America" and preferred to call NFL games.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Brees, 43, signed a lucrative deal with NBC after announcing his NFL retirement in 2020. Joining the network was believed to be his next step in seceding longtime color analyst Cris Collingsworth in the booth for Sunday Night Football.

Unfortunately, critics panned Brees' performance next to play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico during the Raiders-Bengals playoff contest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JyfoX_0ff9jfMT00

Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is honored at halftime of the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Major networks hosting football games have been swapping talent. Rumors had Brees jettisoning NBC for Fox Sports after the network lost its top broadcast duo of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to ESPN's Monday Night Football.

Brees' old ball coach Sean Payton should be finalizing his deal to join Fox as a Sunday morning studio analyst with host Carissa Thompson.

BROADCASTING CHANGES FOR 2022-23

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman - ESPN MNF

Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth - NBC SNF

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit - Amazon TNF

Drew Brees' exit from NBC is said to be a mutual decision and still be on Fox's radar . It brings under the question of where the future Hall of Famer will land in broadcasting, especially after Tom Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million contract to begin once he retires from the NFL.

Brees ended his NFL career as the top passing quarterback in the game's history until Brady eclipsed his passing and touchdowns records last season.

It begs whether Brady has Brees in his crosshairs and is pursuing the former quarterback for his records and his life after football.  All joking aside, Drew Brees will find a new home and succeed in and outside the broadcast booth.

Comments / 18

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Admitted To 1 "Issue" In His Marriage

Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, have a pretty picture perfect marriage. However, not everything is perfect for the prominent couple. Last season, Brady admitted to one "very difficult" issue in his marriage to Gisele. While Brady wants to keep playing in the NFL - and he'll be...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Russell Wilson Today

It's good to be Russell Wilson. The Denver Broncos star quarterback is celebrating his star wife, Ciara, for her iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot on Monday morning. Ciara is one of four models that earned a cover for the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Wilson, who married Ciara in 2016,...
DENVER, CO
Popculture

Former Saints Coach Sean Payton Lands New NFL Job

Sean Payton is returning to the NFL (kind of). According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the former New Orleans Saints head coach has accepted a job with Fox. Payton will work in the studio as an NFL analyst throughout the 2022 season, and it's believed he will join the Fox NFL Sunday crew when Jimmy Johnson is off.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Honest Admission On His Relationship

Former NFL star turned college football head coach Deion Sanders has been dating the same woman for a long time. Sanders, the head coach at Jackson State, is dating business woman Tracey Edmonds. Deion and Tracey have a lot of things going on in their respective lives, but they manage...
NFL
Daily Mail

ESPN anchor Sage Steele sues after she was benched for speaking out against 'sick' vaccine mandates and Barack Obama's decision to call himself black

ESPN anchor Sage Steele is suing the network for violating her free-speech rights after she was benched for publicly criticizing her employer's COVID-19 vaccine mandate and former President Barack Obama's decision to call himself black. Steele, who is bi-racial, claims ESPN temporarily benched her and forced her to issue an...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Buck
Person
Mike Tirico
Person
Cris Collinsworth
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
Person
Al Michaels
Person
Drew Brees
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Released Quarterback Monday: NFL World Reacts

The New England Patriots have waived quarterback, D'Eriq King. The move was announced on Monday after the Patriots signed King directly after the NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent. King was the starting quarterback at Miami during the 2020 and 2021 seasons and was also at Houston from 2016-19.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Football Games#American Football#New Orleans Saints#Nbc Sports#Seceding#Raiders Bengals#The Buffalo Bills#Sports Major#Fox Sports#Espn#Mnf
On3.com

LOOK: Andrew Hawkins tweets hilarious reaction to Tom Brady broadcasting contract

Shortly after news broke that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady agreed to serve as FOX’s top color commentator upon his retirement from football, details about the broadcasting contract started to roll in. According to multiple reports, which have been disputed by the company, he will make $375 million over 10 years and shatter the record in the industry.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Cut Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced eight roster moves on Monday, signing four undrafted rookies from the team's weekend minicamp. As a result, Pittsburgh had to release four players to make room. One of them was veteran linebacker John Simon. Simon, 31, appeared in one game with the Steelers last season, playing...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Jason Kidd Mocked Chris Paul After Game 7 For The 10 O’Clock Curfew He Gave His Suns Teammates: “Curfew, 10 O’Clock!”

Jason Kidd will be on Cloud 9 right now, as he was able to lead his Dallas Mavericks past the reigning Western Conference champions Phoenix Suns and into the Western Conference Finals. Kidd, who won his only NBA championship in Dallas, is now the head coach of the team and has done a wonderful job with them. After the game, Kidd gave a motivating speech to his players and even took a shot at Chris Paul.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

ESPN Responds To Lawsuit From Anchor Sage Steele

ESPN anchor Sage Steele recently sued the network, alleging the company retaliated against her for comments she made on Jay Cutler’s podcast. While on Cutler’s podcast, Steele questioned the network’s COVID-19 mandates. “I respect everyone’s decision, I really do, but to mandate it is sick,” Steele said....
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
ClutchPoints

1 big reason Drew Brees won’t be returning to NFL

Legendary New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees raised eyebrows in his response to a report saying he would be leaving NBC as an NFL analyst after just one season. Brees claimed nothing had been decided yet about his future and then named a bunch of things he could do, including the possibility of playing football again.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: Steve Young Has A Message For Baker Mayfield

Legendary NFL quarterback Steve Young isn't on Baker Mayfield's side when it comes to his issues with the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield asked out of Cleveland a couple of months ago after it was revealed that the team was aggressively pursuing Deshaun Watson. Once the Browns got Watson, that trade request...
CLEVELAND, OH
SaintsNewsNetwork

SaintsNewsNetwork

New Orleans, LA
2K+
Followers
903
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT

SaintsNewsNetwork is a FanNation channel covering the New Orleans Saints

Comments / 0

Community Policy