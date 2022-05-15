Report: Drew Brees Out at NBC

Saints legendary quarterback will not return to NBC after one-year as in-studio analyst.

Andrew Marchand reports that New Orleans Saints' legendary quarterback, Drew Bees, and NBC Sports have agreed to end their relationship after one year. Brees did not want to continue his role as an in-studio analyst with "Football Night in America" and preferred to call NFL games.

Brees, 43, signed a lucrative deal with NBC after announcing his NFL retirement in 2020. Joining the network was believed to be his next step in seceding longtime color analyst Cris Collingsworth in the booth for Sunday Night Football.

Unfortunately, critics panned Brees' performance next to play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico during the Raiders-Bengals playoff contest.

Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is honored at halftime of the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Major networks hosting football games have been swapping talent. Rumors had Brees jettisoning NBC for Fox Sports after the network lost its top broadcast duo of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to ESPN's Monday Night Football.

Brees' old ball coach Sean Payton should be finalizing his deal to join Fox as a Sunday morning studio analyst with host Carissa Thompson.

BROADCASTING CHANGES FOR 2022-23 Joe Buck and Troy Aikman - ESPN MNF Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth - NBC SNF Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit - Amazon TNF

Drew Brees' exit from NBC is said to be a mutual decision and still be on Fox's radar . It brings under the question of where the future Hall of Famer will land in broadcasting, especially after Tom Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million contract to begin once he retires from the NFL.

Brees ended his NFL career as the top passing quarterback in the game's history until Brady eclipsed his passing and touchdowns records last season.

It begs whether Brady has Brees in his crosshairs and is pursuing the former quarterback for his records and his life after football. All joking aside, Drew Brees will find a new home and succeed in and outside the broadcast booth.