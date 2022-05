TACOMA, Wash. (Reno Aces) - Home runs by Dominic Miroglio, Braden Bishop, and Stone Garrett supplied the offensive firepower as the Reno Aces (17-18) cruised the 9-3 conquest over the Tacoma Rainiers (11-24) Saturday evening at Cheney Stadium. Tied at one run apiece in the fourth inning, Reno’s hitter’s...