Corey Heim returns to the No. 51 JBL Tundra TRD Pro for this week’s SpeedyCash.com 220 at Texas Motor Speedway. Friday’s 147-lap event will be the 19-year-old driver’s fifth Truck Series start of 2022 and the eighth of his career. Despite having just seven starts under his belt, the talented teenager already collected his first series win earlier this year at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway. Overall, in seven starts, he has tallied 42 laps led and an average finish of 20.1. Last week at Kansas, Heim led 23 laps and collected his first career Stage Win but was relegated to a 33rd-place finish after making contact with the wall and experiencing subsequent tire issues.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO