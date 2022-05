As it stands, only one active Amtrak line runs through Nevada, connecting Sacramento to Reno, which then goes on to connect to Winnemucca, Elko and, eventually, Salt Lake City. Las Vegas has no passenger rail service. But a new group is looking to change rail in the state as a whole, and state leaders are eyeing the possibilities as well. The post Coalition hopes to seize infrastructure bill opportunity, expand railroads in Nevada appeared first on The Nevada Independent.

NEVADA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO