What does Dinwiddie's Game 7 mean for Wizards-Mavs trade? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 30 points to help his team win Game 7 and reach the conference finals… is a statement Wizards fans with time machines would have loved to read last summer when Washington signed Dinwiddie in free agency. The problem is all of that ended up happening for another team, the Dallas Mavericks, who traded for him at the deadline.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO