Ole Miss Baseball Picks Up Road Sweep Over LSU For First Time in Program History

By John Macon Gillespie
 3 days ago

The Rebels have won seven straight games entering the final week of the regular season.

BATON ROUGE, La. -- For the first time in program history, Ole Miss baseball swept LSU in Baton Rouge this weekend.

The Rebels capped off the series sweep with an 8-5 win on Sunday afternoon, and the victory marked seven straight for Ole Miss, six of which have come in SEC play. Mike Bianco's squad is now 31-19 overall and 13-14 in SEC play, pushing itself back into postseason conversations.

Rebel second baseman Peyton Chatagnier had three hits and two RBIs on Sunday, including a home run. The middle infielder has seemed to heat up in recent weeks along with the rest of his team.

"I think we're just playing like we're supposed to be playing," Chatagnier said. "It's no secret that we were off to not the best start, but we're playing like we're capable of playing. We're looking great."

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report

Infielder counterpart Justin Bench echoed Chatagnier's observations about the Rebels playing to their potential as of late.

"We're a good team and have been a good team the whole year," Bench said. "In the middle, we hit a rough patch, but we're putting everything together. We're having fun out there and just competing."

Derek Diamond drew the start on the hill for Ole Miss, throwing 4.1 innings and allowing four runs. Although the Rebels never trailed on Sunday, John Gaddis was credited with the win after 2.1 innings of work. Jack Washburn and Brandon Johnson also threw in relief.

Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco wasn't able to perfectly put his finger on what has helped the Rebels right the ship in the last two weeks, but he gives some of the credit to the experience on his team.

"I think maybe because we're an older team," Bianco said. "Guys have seen the ups and downs of this league and what it can do to you. They've hung in there and played well.

"We never hit a spot where, as a coach, you felt like you were losing the team. They played hard, and that's all you can ask. They've hung in there and kind of turned it around."

Bianco was also present for his son Drew Bianco's senior day on Sunday. Drew plays at his father's alma mater, and the Rebel head coach held back tears postgame as he discussed what being present meant for him and his family.

"I miss a lot," Bianco said. "I miss graduations, proms, a lot of stuff. I hope people understand, and if they don't, I don't really care. This is my kid and his senior day. It was special to be here today."

Ole Miss now will travel to Jonesboro to face Arkansas State in the midweek on Tuesday before returning home to close out the regular season against Texas A&M next weekend.

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report

