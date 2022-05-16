ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEATHER: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for NYC area; hail, tornadoes possible

By Curtis Brodner, Adam Warner
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS/WCBS 880) -- Severe storms will hit New York City and the rest of the Tri-State Area on Monday, with the potential for heavy downpours, 65 mph wind gusts, hail and even tornadoes.

A cold front will sweep across the Northeast on Monday, bringing with it stormy weather as it collides with warm, humid air, according to AccuWeather. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for NYC, Nassau, Lower Hudson Valley, southwestern Conn. and almost all of New Jersey until 8 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TZFGG_0ff9iGb300
Photo credit AccuWeather
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vH42a_0ff9iGb300
Photo credit National Weather Service

The forecast includes flooding downpours and 60 mph wind gusts and the potential for 1-inch hail and some isolated tornadoes, especially in the inland suburbs.

Damaging winds have the potential to down trees and power lines, threatening power outages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YmE04_0ff9iGb300
Photo credit AccuWeather
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f2yAc_0ff9iGb300
Photo credit AccuWeather

Clouds were building Monday morning, with the heavy thunderstorms set to cross into the area in the afternoon. The high will be 78.

New York City issued a travel advisory Monday, saying people should exercise greater caution when walking, driving and biking. The Department of Buildings advised property owners, contractors and crane operators to take precautionary measures because of the strong winds.

MTA Bridges and Tunnels said it will implement a ban on empty tractor-trailer and tandem trucks from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday. Pedestrian walkways at the Cross Bay and Marine Parkway bridges will also be closed, while the walkways at the RFK and Henry Hudson bridges will remain open.

Temps will drop into the upper 50s overnight Monday as the stormy weather moves out.

Tuesday is breezy, cooler and less humid with some sun and clouds. The high will be 74.

Highs stay in the low 70s on Wednesday, as well as on Thursday, when another shower is possible. A warmup arrives Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Comments / 2

