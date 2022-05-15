Man stabs ex-girlfriend to death in Brooklyn deli

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A 62-year-old man stabbed his 55-year-old ex-girlfriend to death in a Bedford-Stuyvesant Deli Sunday morning, according to police.

He followed her from her home across the street around 11 a.m. to the deli at the intersection of Van Buren Avenue and Marcus Garvey Boulevard, where they argued outside, according to officials.

She ran into the store for help and he followed her inside, where he fatally stabbed her in the neck and torso, police said.

The man tried to flee the scene, but he was soon arrested by police.

The NYPD has not yet released the name of the attacker nor the victim.