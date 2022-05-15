ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Man stabs ex-girlfriend to death in Brooklyn deli

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2swv3r_0ff9iC4900

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A 62-year-old man stabbed his 55-year-old ex-girlfriend to death in a Bedford-Stuyvesant Deli Sunday morning, according to police.

He followed her from her home across the street around 11 a.m. to the deli at the intersection of Van Buren Avenue and Marcus Garvey Boulevard, where they argued outside, according to officials.

She ran into the store for help and he followed her inside, where he fatally stabbed her in the neck and torso, police said.

The man tried to flee the scene, but he was soon arrested by police.

The NYPD has not yet released the name of the attacker nor the victim.

Comments / 6

Related
CBS New York

9-year-old Shalom Guifarro's mom arraigned on murder charges

NEW YORK -- There have been new developments in the case of a mother accused of beating her young daughter to death.Shemene Cato appeared in Brooklyn Criminal Court on Tuesday, and, as CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported, questions are turning to how signs of abuse went unreported.Cato, 48, was arraigned on several charges, including murder and manslaughter, in the death of her 9-year-old Shalom Guifarro.On Monday night, Cato was walked out of the 77th Precinct. Within the hour, prosecutors revealed she had an argument with her two daughters, Shalom and 13-year-old Wisdom, over a missing computer tablet, and allegedly beat them...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
CBS New York

Man killed in Brooklyn fire

NEW YORK -- A man in his 50s is dead following a fire in Brooklyn. The flames broke out around 10 p.m. Monday at a building on Brighton 5th Street in Brighton Beach. Investigators said the victim was found in the basement and was believed to be subletting the apartment. He was taken to Coney Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There's no word on what caused the fire.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

4-year-old reunited with mom after getting on wrong bus

NEW YORK -- A mom in Brooklyn had a scare Tuesday after her 4-year-old daughter got on the wrong school bus.The mom, not knowing where her daughter was, initially reported her daughter missing Tuesday morning in Prospect Park South.The bus driver noticed the girl didn't belong on that bus and took her to police.The girl was reunited with her mom around noon and got checked out by an EMS crew as a precaution.Thankfully, everyone is OK.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Philly

Police: Man Allegedly Killed In West Philly Shooting By Girlfriend’s Ex-Boyfriend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was a deadly shootout in West Philadelphia overnight Tuesday. It happened around 1:30 a.m. at 55th and Media Streets. Police say two men engaged in a gun battle with a woman nearby. Investigators say the man shot and killed is the woman’s new boyfriend and the alleged shooter is her ex-boyfriend. Police are looking for the suspect now and say the woman is cooperating with authorities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Garvey
PIX11

Man fatally struck by train in the Bronx: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– A man was fatally struck by a train in the Bronx Tuesday night, police said. The 45-year-old male was on the roadbed when he was hit by the northbound 2 train near East 149th Street and Third Avenue at approximately 9 p.m., according to an NYPD spokesman. The train operator saw the […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

NYC Man Who Blamed Girlfriend for Fatal DUI Crash Sentenced: Brooklyn DA

A 26-year-old Brooklyn man was sentenced to prison for causing a 2019 crash while driving under the influence and speeding that caused a motorcyclist's death, initially telling police it was his girlfriend who was driving at the time of the crash, according to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. Christopher Diaz...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Stabs#Deli#Violent Crime
New York Post

‘Devastated’ parents of slain 11-year-old girl visit Bronx crime scene

The heartbroken parents of an 11-year-old girl senselessly cut down by a stray bullet made a tearful visit Tuesday to the Bronx sidewalk where she was fatally shot. Kyhara Tay’s parents and grandmother mourned the slain girl at a makeshift memorial that continues to grow outside a nail salon on Fox Street, where the girl was struck in the stomach and mortally wounded around 5 p.m. Monday.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

‘Bundle of joy’: Neighbors mourn girl, 11, fatally shot in the Bronx

LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Family and friends of 11-year-old Khyara Tay, who was fatally shot in the Bronx, gathered on Tuesday to mourn her death. “She was real outgoing, adventurous, willing to try new things, just like a bundle of joy,” a family friend said during a memorial for the girl. “Any parent would […]
BRONX, NY
HipHopWired

Best Of Worst Worlds: R. Kelly Has Allegedly Befriended Accused Brooklyn Subway Shooter In Jail

R. Kelly is making some very interesting friendships while behind bars. It is being reported he and the accused Brooklyn subway shooter have become close associates. As per Complex the crooner turned convict is said to have struck a casual friendship with Frank James; the man who is accused of a mass shooting on a New […] The post Best Of Worst Worlds: R. Kelly Has Allegedly Befriended Accused Brooklyn Subway Shooter In Jail appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy