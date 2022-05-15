ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Former Texas Tech two-sport athlete Cody Fuller dies at 39

By Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 5 days ago

During a modern era in which sticking to one sport is common among athletes, Cody Fuller was one of the last Texas Tech players to be a letterman and a serious contributor in two sports.

Fuller was a starting center fielder on Tech baseball teams coached by Larry Hays and a wide receiver on Red Raiders football teams coached by Mike Leach. He later played four years professionally in the minor leagues for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

Fuller died Sunday at age 39. He was diagnosed in March with advanced pancreatic cancer, and his family chronicled his ups and downs the past several weeks on social media.

In a post early Sunday on Facebook, Fuller's wife Cassie wrote, "We are so saddened that his time here in earth is finished but we know that he will live on for eternity.

"Cody leaves behind his legacy in his kids, his family, and all those lives that he has touched. Please continue to pray for our family as this is the most unimaginable time for us. Cody lived his whole life to glorify God and lived out his days as a living example of Christ's love."

Sonny Cumbie, a former Tech quarterback and teammate of Fuller's, called him "full of joy" and "an uplifter."

"And then I think just an example of the aroma of Christ exuded out of him every single day," Cumbie said.

Fuller came to Tech from Smithson Valley. He was on the Tech football team from 2001-04. He lettered the last three years, catching 59 passes for 751 yards and one touchdown.

His best season came with the 2004 team that beat Aaron Rodgers and California in the Holiday Bowl. That year, he caught 43 passes for 505 yards, including seven catches for a career-high 124 yards in a game at Texas A&M.

He played in 193 Tech baseball games, scored 160 runs and had 83 stolen bases, including team highs of 29 in 2003 and 27 in 2005.

Fuller also was academic all-Big 12 and academic all-District VI.

"It speaks to his physical ability and then also his mental toughness, the capacity to learn all of it and handle it and manage it," said Cumbie, now the head coach at Louisiana Tech. "All the while, I'm sure if you went back and looked, his GPA ... I'm sure he was still killing it in the classroom. Just a great dude, a great husband and a great father to his kids.

"He was all those things in terms of gentleness and off the field, but he was a super, super competitor. When he was competing, he was looking to win."

The Angels selected Fuller in the 48th round of the 2005 Major League draft and he played in their organization through 2008, batting .242 with 14 home runs and 94 runs batted in over 340 games. He reached the Angels' Double-A affiliate at Arkansas in 2007 and in his last two seasons at that level, he played in 160 games, batting .216 with six home runs, 39 RBI and 23 stolen bases.

George Watson, a longtime Texas Tech baseball beat writer for the Avalanche-Journal, noted that Fuller's passing came on a weekend when the Red Raiders swept a baseball series at Oklahoma State, getting a grand slam in each of the first two games.

In the Red Raiders' 2004 series against the Cowboys in Stillwater, Fuller hit a go-ahead grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning to help Tech win the rubber match of a three-game series.

Watson believed that to be Fuller's ultimate moment with the Red Raiders.

Tech radio play-by-play man Mark Finkner recalled that Tech was down its last strike when Fuller hit the grand slam. Finkner said Fuller also had a walk-off hit the next game, in a series opener against Baylor.

"Cody was a great athlete, but he was so much of a better young man," Finkner said. "He was so friendly and kind. Faith was important to him. One of the most outstanding individuals I've ever been blessed to cover."

In addition to the key hits at dramatic moments, Hays said Fuller's defense stood out.

"The thing I remember about him," Hays said, "you see people make great catches ... . The ones he made, you usually thought, 'He won't be alive after this,' because he made some amazing diving catches, made some more that he ran into walls and things like that. He just had that great hand-eye coordination."

That coordination, Hays said, was matched by dedication.

"For me, he was always better than he should've been," Hays said, "because he never let up on the football part. Most of the players that we shared, especially with Spike (Dykes), his philosophy was if you were playing for baseball, you've got them full-time.

"We'd had others who had done that, and they got to really concentrate on baseball, but Cody didn't do that. He felt like, 'I'm on a football scholarship, they're paying my way and I have responsibilities to them,' and so he did everything he was supposed to do with football at the same time.

"I was just amazed he was able to do as well as he did when he went ahead and fulfilled what he thought he owed the football team while he was playing baseball. You've got to respect someone with that kind of dedication. Most guys I got were glad to get out of spring practice, but Cody felt like he had an obligation, and he fulfilled it."

Survivors include his wife and four children.

A service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday at Concordia Lutheran Church in San Antonio.

