ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon baseball makes history down in the desert

By Don Smalley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z6u1L_0ff9h0WT00

This is the 13th season since Oregon brought back its baseball program and there are still milestones to be made.

For the first time since the resurrection of the sport, the Ducks went down and took a weekend series at Arizona State. Oregon clinched the series with a 15-5 pounding of the Sun Devils in 100-plus degree heat.

But it’s a dry heat.

The temperature wasn’t the only thing that was hot as the Duck bats were scorching as Oregon scored 15 runs on 18 hits. With the win, the Ducks improved to 31-21 overall and 15-12 overall. They have one none-conference game with Gonzaga before hosting Arizona to end the regular season.

Drew Cowley led the way going 3-for-6 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Colby Shade drove in three runs and Anthony Hall smacked two doubles. Jacob Walsh broke out of his slump with a monster home run.

ASU actually led 1-0 after an inning, but the Ducks broke loose with four runs in the third and five more in the fourth. Oregon was helped out a bit by some shoddy fielding from the Sun Devils.

The highlight of the inning was when Brennan Milone hit a double down the right field line and the throw coming back into the infield got away and Milone advanced to third. But then that throw to third also escaped the third baseman and Milone scored on the “Little League home run.”

Starting pitcher Jace Stoffal pitched well, but he was unable to get through the fifth and didn’t qualify for the win. He went 4 2/3 innings and gave up three runs on seven hit. Logan Mercado was credited with the win, his sixth on the season. He went 2 1/3 innings in relief, giving up two runs on five hits.

Now the Ducks will come back home to face Gonzaga, a team they beat 9-5 in Spokane earlier this year. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. at PK Park on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Imagining a division-less Pac-12 football season

According to ESPN, the ACC is close to changing the way it schedules each year and doing away with its current division layout. Each team in the conference would have three opponents that they would play each year and then the schedule would rotate through the rest of the teams every other year. ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips shed some light on the reasoning for moving to this new format (h/t ESPN): “The two, I think, drivers to this: One, is the opportunity for our student athletes to play every school in the ACC over a four-year period of time,” Phillips said....
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little League#Temperature#College Baseball#Ducks#The Sun Devils#Gonzaga#Colby Shade#Asu
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC basketball great Rasheed Wallace receives great honor

Former UNC basketball great Rasheed Wallace will be received a big honor later this summer in a place that means a great deal to him. On June 24, the intersection of 18th street and Hunting Park Ave in Philadelphia will be renamed ‘Rasheed Wallace Road’. Wallace great up in Philadelphia and attended Simon Gratz High School where he was named a two-time All-American, McDonalds All-American and USA Today High School Player of the Year as a senior in 1993. Despite playing just 19 minutes per game his senior season, Wallace averaged 16 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks per game. Here is a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC guard Anthony Harris takes visit

For the second-straight year, there will be some roster changes for the UNC basketball program in terms of the transfer portal. Following UNC’s run to the national championship game, the Tar Heels received good news with the return of four of their starting lineup. They also received some bad news in terms of the transfer portal. Dawson Garcia and Anthony Harris were the first two players to enter the transfer portal and were followed later on by Kerwin Walton. While Garcia has found a home, it appears as if Harris is getting closer to making a decision. The guard took to social media...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Herald and News

Invasive crayfish found in Oregon waterway

An invasive crayfish, native to the Midwest and parts of eastern and central Canada, has shown up in Oregon for the first time. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reported Monday Northern crayfish were found in the Ashland Canal. The canal links into Bear Creek the Rogue River basin.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks’ overhauled running back room beginning to take shape

EUGENE — The churn within Oregon’s running back room is arguably the most significant for any position group on the roster this offseason. The Ducks lost CJ Verdell to the NFL, Travis Dye to USC and Trey Benson to Florida State. Byron Cardwell Jr. and Sean Dollars return, Noah Whittington arrived in the spring and Mar’Keise Irving and Jordan James will join them later this summer.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon vs Georgia game time and TV network announced

We all knew when Oregon was going to face Georgia. We even knew where. Now we know what time and where to watch one of the Ducks’ biggest non-conference games in their history. Dan Lanning will coach his first game for Oregon when the Ducks face the defending champions the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 3 at 12:30 p.m. PT and it will be televised on ABC. It’s no surprise the network picked up this contest as it’s one of the biggest games in the 2022 college football season. Although it hasn’t been announced yet, it would be shocking if ESPN’s Gameday won’t be hand to cover Lanning as he faces off against the Bulldogs. These kinds of announcements only mean that college football is right around the corner and the speculation can end and the games can begin. Contact/Follow us @Ducks_Wire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oregon Ducks news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Where the Oregon Ducks rank in ESPN's latest future defense power rankings
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Razorbacks Rally! Arkansas qualifies for NCAA Championships after massive day

The Arkansas men’s golf team entered the final day of the Columbus Regional on the outside of qualifying for the NCAA Championships. They finished the day moving ahead. The Razorbacks shot a 3-under par for the day, leapfrogging East Tennessee State and San Francisco to finish fourth in the 13-team Regional. Arkansas finished the tournament at 7-over par for the week, three shots behind third-place Ohio State and 17 shots behind Oklahoma State and Georgia Tech, which tied for first. The top-five finishing teams advanced to the Championships, with ETSU joining the four previous teams. Senior Segundo Oliva Pinto and junior Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira helped the Razorbacks on the last day, each shooting 2-under par. The NCAA Championships run from May 27 to June 1 at Raptor Course in Scottsdale, Arizona.
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

111K+
Followers
156K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy