Oregon great Payton Pritchard turns in big Game 7 performance in Celtics win

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

The Oregon great is finding greatness at the next level.

Former Duck Payton Pritchard had a huge game for the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon, coming off of the bench and showing out in the 4th quarter to extend the lead over the defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics ultimately won 109-81.

Pritchard finished the day with 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists in 17 minutes. The West Linn native was 4-for-6 from beyond the arc, and 5-for-7 from the field.

With the win, the Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference Final, where they will face the Miami Heat. Pritchard’s success on Sunday goes along with what we’ve seen as of late for the Oregon great. In 2021-22, his second season in the NBA, Pritchard averaged 6.1 points and 1.9 rebounds in 14 minutes per game.

He is the lone former Duck left in the NBA playoffs after Dillon Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies were eliminated on Friday night.

