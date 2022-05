A suspect has been arrested for a homicide that took place earlier this year in April. Damion Henderson was arrested on Monday, May 16 on a warrant for second-degree murder. Detectives with the Monroe Police Department received assistance from the Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office and the Ferriday Police Department in the arrest of Henderson. He was taken into custody at a residence in Ferriday without incident.

MONROE, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO