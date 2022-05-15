ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

For 90 years, Dauby's has provided sports equipment to athletes. But who was Dauby? Looking back:

By Eric Renshaw
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wNvGm_0ff9gXrE00

Dauby’s Sports Center has been a fixture in Sioux Falls since 1934. From the beginning, school sporting equipment, team equipment, and uniforms for a variety of activities have been sold there. The first question is, who or what is Dauby?

Herbert C. “Dauby” Daubenberger was born September 20, 1898, in the northeast Iowa town of McGregor. There he attended public schools, graduating from high school in 1916. He attended Grinnell College, east of Des Moines, where he excelled in track and basketball before graduating in 1920. In 1921, he took a job coaching high school football at Colfax, Iowa, just east of Grinnell, an occupation he seemed suited for. He continued coaching there until 1927, at which point he took a job at Aberdeen Central high school, coaching the Golden Eagles. Under his leadership, the Eagles won the Eastern South Dakota conference football championship in 1931.

On May 27, 1932, Dauby announced that a new sporting event, The Aberdeen Relays, would be held the following year. The new track and field competition was created to attract competitors from South Dakota, North Dakota, and Minnesota, who found the Drake Relays in Des Moines to be too far away. The next year, Dauby resigned his position at Aberdeen Central and moved to Sioux Falls to start a new career.

Looking Back: Sioux Falls indoor skateboard park was short-lived in the 1970s

In late 1934, Dauby’s Sport Shop opened at 209 W. 10th St. Dauby felt that there was an unfulfilled need in Sioux Falls for a sporting goods shop that could cater not only to individual needs, but those of teams. Up to that point, sporting equipment could be purchased at other local stores, but those stores were not specialists. Dauby knew what coaches and teams needed, because he’d been in their cleats.

Through the years, the store won contracts with the Sioux Falls School District and others in the area. This became the bread and butter of the business, but if a neighborhood kid wanted a glove for a pickup game, the perfect glove could be found at Dauby’s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hZqUZ_0ff9gXrE00

In 1940, Dauby became the chief timer of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays. He’d been active in local sporting events as soon as he arrived in town, and also kept active in the Aberdeen Relays, acting as starter until 1959.

In 1952, Dauby married Magdalene Krueger, a woman he’d met in Aberdeen. She took an active role helping to run the shop.

In July of 1957, Dauby’s moved to 223 S. Main Ave. into a space that had been the Eat Shoppe restaurant since 1933. In 1960, at the 28th running of the Aberdeen Relays, Dauby was honored in a special ceremony for his years of service to the event.

Late in the afternoon on February 9, 1962, Herbert Daubenberger died in a Sioux Falls hospital. The loss was felt by all who he coached, and those who were grateful for his leadership. For years after his death, Magdalene continued to run Dauby’s. In 1976, Magdalene passed away.

Looking Back: Arrow Bar was a fixture in downtown Sioux Falls for almost 70 years

Though the Daubenbergers had no heirs, their store kept on under new ownership. By 1985, Dauby’s had moved to its present location at 2720 W. 41st St. The old store was torn down in September of the same year.

Dauby’s is the kind of place most of us don’t notice until we need a piece of sporting equipment. It’s a business that can be trusted to be there in a rare time of need. For sports teams and schools, the business is a resource, year after year. Uniforms need to be freshened up, and pads and other protective equipment are always needed. Herbert Daubenberger may be gone, but his nickname lives on.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: For 90 years, Dauby's has provided sports equipment to athletes. But who was Dauby? Looking back:

Comments / 0

Related
B102.7

Sioux Falls Makes It Onto Another ‘Best Places’ List

Retirement is a big step for most people and getting it right the first time is vital. I have no experience in retirement since I'm still many years away from it, but I'm sure most people want to be in a place where they can get the most bang for their buck. A person certainly does not want to outlive their savings. With that in mind, the cost of living comes to the forefront of any potential scenario when one thinks about hanging it up and riding off into the proverbial sunset.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Buy These Sweet Sioux Falls Shirts To Help Storm Victims

Last Thursday throughout the eastern parts of South Dakota, residents experienced and endured some historical, severe weather. Sioux Falls and the surrounding area had what experts identified as a derecho or another weather phenomenon known as a "haboob." Both of these weather patterns are pretty similar to each other and are equally dangerous.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Angela Kennecke to be honored at SD Hall of Fame

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s an exciting week for the KELOLAND News family as our very own Angela Kennecke will be honored at the South Dakota Hall of Fame banquet on Saturday. A short ceremony was held at the station in downtown Sioux Falls today. Angela earned...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
North Dakota State
State
Minnesota State
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Good Samaritan Society closing 3 facilities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Two other Good Samaritan Society locations will be closing along with the Lennox facility. In a statement to KELOLAND News, Good Samaritan Society vice president of operations Aimee Middleton says the skilled nursing and assisted living location in Clear Lake will close as will one Good Samaritan Society in Newell, Iowa. The Lennox and Newell, Iowa facilities will consolidate with nearby nursing home locations.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

This list is based on prior customer reviews. In 2003, this restaurant was created in Arkansas. And from 19 years, it has been one of the most famous in almost every city in that state. But now, it has also become one of the finest and popular place for tenders, wings, and fried chicken sandwiches in your city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Equipment#Sporting Equipment#Sporting Goods#Track And Field#Dauby S Sports Center#Grinnell College#Aberdeen Central#Eagles#The Aberdeen Relays#Dauby S Sport Shop
mitchellnow.com

Governor Kristi Noem – South Dakota strong

Nature has a way of humbling us, of stepping into our lives with previously unthought power and reminding us what truly matters. That’s how I felt these past two days while surveying storm damage across much of South Dakota. But the power of the storm was not the only...
ENVIRONMENT
kscj.com

FIVE TORNADOES STRUCK SOUTH DAKOTA LAST THURSDAY

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CONFIRMS FIVE TORNADOES TOUCHED DOWN IN SOUTH DAKOTA DURING LAST THURSDAY’S SEVERE WEATHER. THEY WERE IN CASTLEWOOD, WEBSTER, LAKE KAMPESKA, LAKE ALICE AND GARY. THE WEATHER SERVICE SAYS THE TWISTERS RANGED IN STRENGTH FROM EF-ZERO TO EF-TWO. ONE OF THE CITIES HARDEST HIT BY LAST...
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

Sanford Health changes mask policy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health recently changed its masking policy. Masks are now optional for patients and visitors without symptoms of COVID-19 in inpatient and outpatient exam rooms. Sanford says employees will continue to wear masks while caring for patients.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND TV

Castlewood gets donation; storm clean up; man guilty in fentanyl deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, May 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Brookings, like many communities in eastern South Dakota, is still cleaning up after last week’s storm. Crews are busy cutting up fallen trees and clearing trees and branches off the sides of the roads. They hope to have the city cleaned up by the end of the week.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Professor at the center of Critical Race Theory ban leaving USD

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — As the school year comes to a close, one University of South Dakota professor is preparing for her final months of teaching on the Vermillion campus. Dr. Dyanis Conrad-Popova is an assistant professor of curriculum instruction at the University of South Dakota (USD) but only...
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND TV

I-90 semi fire; construction at State Fairgrounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, May 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. First responders in Western South Dakota are reminding drivers to slow down and move over after a fire on I-90 over the weekend. The Interior Volunteer Fire Department says it happened on Saturday. Crews arriving on scene found a semi trailer on fire.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxlandproud.com

May 17th AM: Starting with showers as we expect more later today

SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- We started the day off with some early morning showers and storms in the area passing by Le Mars and Orange City. But rain is focused north of Sioux Falls for much of the morning as temperatures are in the 50’s and 60’s with winds beginning to increase through the region with some up to 20 mph again. Clouds will increase through the day time as the afternoon has better chances for rain and storms in the afternoon and early evening.
ORANGE CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Revisiting last week’s storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s so much to say about the storms last week, it’s hard to know where to begin. Here are just a few of the initial observations and some of the things we’ve learned so far. First, record heat and humidity levels...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Cars And Coffee Sioux Falls – 5/14/22

Car show season in the Sioux Falls area is in full swing now and one of my favorite shows is Cars and Coffee. Actually, I wouldn't call it a show but more of an informal gathering of car people of all types. What makes a Cars and Coffee event unique...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy