For more than two years, residents in the 500 block of West Chalfont say they lived in fear of Henry Williams III. Now they say the worst of those fears have been realized. Williams is accused of killing 25-year-old Ronald Leduff Saturday in a fight that began an hours-long standoff along the normally quiet, leafy residential street with neatly manicured lawns.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO