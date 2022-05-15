Family Promise looks to expand its outreach

Boosters of a relatively new advocacy group shared their message Saturday with help from several congregations, with heavy emphasis on prevention of homelessness.

Family Promise of Aiken County had its leaders and a variety of advocates on hand at First Presbyterian Church of Aiken, looking to advance the organization's mission, stated on its website as "to help families experiencing homelessness and low-income families achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response."

Participants had the chance to compare notes on some of the challenges that local families can encounter if facing eviction, including a refresher on some of the resources already in place. Refreshments were also part of the package, all with support from such local entities as St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Aiken's First Baptist Church and Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church.

Part of Saturday's focus was on the fact that families, in particular, can face particular problems in terms of housing because shelters and other relief organizations are often not designed to serve families but may be equipped specifically to handle women with children, or to accommodate only men.

Families may "have to go to 10 or 20 places before they find what they need, and Family Promise is trying to be that solution for that family," said Kendall Buchanan, the local group's chairman, adding that the local organization's office space is at South Aiken Presbyterian Church.

"We had a lot of people sign up to be volunteers," said Liz Stewart, the organization's vice chairman, "and I talked to three or four people that wanted to get in the program, and I'm sure others did, too, so we really feel like for our first effort, we had a good turnout, and we were very pleased that it wasn't just people who wanted help. It was people who wanted to help, so that was really a blessing, because we put all this together with volunteers. Any money we raise, we strictly use ... to support the people."

Buchanan also assessed the group's weekend gathering. "One thing that really surprised me was, we've been trying to start Family Promise in Aiken since right around the start of COVID, and obviously, that derailed things some, so to see the number of people who came out who were a part of Family Promise in the very beginning, back in 2019 or early 2020, was really encouraging to me," she said.

The organization's website's data include a notation that "60-69% of Aiken County public school students live in poverty." Hundreds of students, Stewart said, face such obstacles as sleeping in cars, in the absence of a better option, and the idea behind Saturday's event was "to create awareness of the need for what we're doing – the need for helping homeless people – and what it's like to be homeless in Aiken and why there is a need for what we do to help."

Buchanan said hopes are for Saturday's event to be the start of an annual tradition. Another goal is "to launch the sheltering program where we can actually house families that are experiencing homelessness, in addition to providing the case-management services that we offer today, in early 2023."

A step in the next few months will be to arrange committees to move in that direction. An ongoing program is "Keys to Good Tenancy," a class offering instruction in such areas as budgeting, setting goals, understanding a lease and requesting repairs, with the material created under the guidance of the National Association of Realtors, Buchanan added. Plans are in place for a four-week session starting in early June.