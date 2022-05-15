ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Priest calls out NPR's abortion coverage for leaving out pro-life voices

By Kristine Parks
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesuit priest Father James Martin urged NPR to offer a more balanced perspective in their abortion coverage, in a Twitter thread, Friday. The pro-life priest, who gave the benediction at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, began by asking, "Is there room on NPR for pro-life voices?" He explained how...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 2

Face Plant
3d ago

NPR is taxpayer funded. They have become a left wing progressive mouthpiece, definitely not a 'fair and equal' mouthpiece!!! STOP FUNDING NPR!!! Let them get their funding from Soros, if they want!!

Reply(1)
5
