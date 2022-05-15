ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, AR

Severe thunderstorms and high winds lead to massive power outages in central Arkansas

By Brandon Ringo
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Severe weather with high winds led to massive power outages in central Arkansas Sunday.

According to data from PowerOutage.us , over 52,000 Arkansas utility customers are currently out of power.

The hardest-hit areas of the state include central Arkansas, where Pulaski County shows over 18,000 customers are without power.

Other areas dealing with major power outages include Lonoke County, where over 3,000 are without power, and Faulkner County, where there are more than 2,500 outages currently.

According to the Arkansas Storm Team, the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has much of central Arkansas under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. Some areas could see damaging winds with gusts up to 80 mph and up to tennis ball-sized hail.

Much of Arkansas under severe thunderstorm watch until 9 PM Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

cvillecountry.com

Severe storms possible afternoon into evening

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – According to the National Weather Service hazardous weather outlook for our area, scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK has our area, along with all of Virginia, in the “slight” risk category for severe weather possibility.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
KATV

Severe storms likely Sunday

Thunderstorms, some severe, are likely in Arkansas Sunday afternoon. The entire state will have a risk, but north Arkansas will be favored to see large hail and damaging winds.. As of Sunday morning, thunderstorms were organizing across Kansas and Missouri. These are the storms that could impact Arkansas during the...
ARKANSAS STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma heat played role in weekend power outages

THE VILLAGE, Okla. — The heat in Oklahoma played a role in the power outages over the weekend. Thousands of people in the metro sweated through their Sunday when the power went out. OG&E said the heat played a role in equipment failure that caused widespread outages. Residents in...
THE VILLAGE, OK
abc17news.com

Weather Alert Day: Storms could bring hail, strong winds, and heavy rain late Tuesday night

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the threat of strong to severe storms overnight Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Tuesday will be warmer than the start of the week as high pressure migrates southeast and shifts our winds to become more southerly during the day on Tuesday. Highs reach the low to mid-80s and moisture is increased across the area with this wind shift, and a warm front begins to move in from the south by evening. After sunset, low level winds will increase, pushing in more moisture and increasing the amount of available energy for storms to develop along the front late in the evening.
MISSOURI STATE
WAND TV

Strong storms expected to travel across Central Illinois

Thunderstorms will travel ahead of a cold front this afternoon and evening. Some thunderstorms could be strong or severe as they travel across Central Illinois. Storms are expected to enter the Cass, Morgan, Scott County area around 2 pm at the earliest. Storms have a chance to weaken as they...
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
swark.today

Doc Washburn keeps campaigning throughout state

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doc Washburn continues to travel the state, reaching out to communities with his message of true Republican conservatism. In the coming days leading up to the Primary Election on May 24, 2022, Washburn will make the following speaking appearances. On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 2 pm,...
WEST FORK, AR
