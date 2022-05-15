Former UVA Cornerback Nick Grant Signs With Arizona Cardinals

Grant is the fifth Cavalier rookie to be signed as an undrafted free agent this spring

Nick Grant has signed with the Arizona Cardinals. Photo courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics

Former Virginia cornerback Nick Grant has signed a contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

The 6'3", 190-pound defensive back participated in Arizona's rookie minicamp this weekend and impressed the Cardinals, who offered the undrafted free agent a contract.

Over the course of his six-year career at Virginia (redshirted in 2016), Grant eventually developed into UVA's top cornerback. In five seasons played, Grant appeared in 59 total games, including 32 starts. He recorded 138 tackles, six tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, 24 passes defended, and four interceptions, including one pick-six.

In 2019, Grant notched career-highs in tackles (51), passes defended (10), and interceptions (2), including a pick against Florida in the Orange Bowl that led to UVA's first touchdown. In his final season with the Cavaliers in 2021, Grant ranked in the top 10 in the ACC in passes defended with nine. Following the season, he was invited to participate in the East/West Shrine Bowl.

Arizona is a fantastic landing spot for Grant, as the Cardinals' secondary is relatively thin and inexperienced with only two players (Byron Murphy Jr. and Marco Wilson) having logged substantial playing time with the team heading into next season. With the defensive back position still an area of need for Arizona, the opportunity is there for Nick Grant to work his way into the depth chart this fall.

Grant is the fifth Cavalier from this draft class to sign with an NFL team as an undrafted free agent, joining safety Joey Blount (Seattle Seahawks), wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry (Carolina Panthers), safety De'Vante Cross (Washington Commanders), and offensive lineman Chris Glaser (Kansas City Chiefs).

