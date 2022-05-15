ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics smoke Bucks, advance to Eastern Conference Finals

WEEI Sports Radio
Just like everyone drew it up, Grant Williams led the Celtics to a seismic win over the Bucks to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Twenty-seven points from a role player after Jayson Tatum went off in Milwaukee, all while Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart didn’t even eclipse the 20-point mark.

As much as it was a wild ending to a hard-fought series, Williams’ performance is a testament to Ime Udoka. The development of the young forward and Payton Pritchard, who scored 14 in the 109-81 win, shows the offensive firepower this team has off the bench. And the Celtics are going to need some of that against the strong defensive unit Miami has. But that’s a problem for Tuesday.

Right now, what’s remarkable is Tatum, Brown and Smart navigated this team through a tough series. Each made their share of mistakes, but Boston still came out on top — all while Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 200 points, 100 rebounds and 50 assists in the series.

Through two series, this team has shown it can handle superstar talent. Boston’s star is capable of stepping up. The role players can contribute in various ways. Now, this Celtics group needs to handle a well-made team from Miami.

