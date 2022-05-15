ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama softball will host NCAA regional as No. 6 seed, could host Tennessee in super regional

By Maxwell Donaldson, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WlCSC_0ff9fKao00

Alabama softball will host the Tuscaloosa Regional in the NCAA Tournament, it learned when the field was announced Sunday night.

The No. 6 national seed Crimson Tide (41-11) will welcome Stanford (36-19), Murray State (40-16-1) and Chattanooga (29-25) to Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide will play Chattanooga in its opening game Friday (3 p.m. CT, SEC Network).

"(Stanford) has been here before for supers and regionals, so obviously they've had a really good year," coach Patrick Murphy said. "They're coming back from maybe some tough years, but they've got them going in the right direction.

"Obviously UTC has come here before a lot for regionals, Frank Reed does a great job. Murray State, when they won their conference I kind of thought that they would come down because it's a pretty quick drive, but young coaching staff and they are doing a great job there. I think it's kind of cool that'll it'll be somebody different."

The regional will run Friday through Sunday at Rhoads Stadium.

The Crimson Tide finished second in the SEC race with a 16-8 league record. Alabama was eliminated from the SEC Tournament by Missouri in the quarterfinal round in Gainesville, Florida.

Alabama has made 23 straight tournaments, hosting a regional every year since 2005.

"It never gets old," Murphy said. "Never ever gets tired of seeing the Alabama on the screen. To me it's next to Christmas Day and St. Patrick's Day (it's) the best day of the year. We're really, really happy. I think they did all the work that they needed to do, we did the schedule but they beat the teams that they needed to beat to get into the top eight (seeds)."

SEC Tournament: One bad inning sends Alabama softball home early from SEC Tournament

Patrick Murphy: Alabama softball: Patrick Murphy had games to coach, but made time for Alabama Sports Hall of Fame

If the Crimson Tide advances, it will host the winner of the Knoxville Regional. Alabama could face No. 11 seed Tennessee (39-16), Oregon State (33-19), Ohio State (35-15) or Campbell (37-17) in a best-of-three super regional. Super regional play will take place May 26-29, with the eight winners advancing to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.

Defending national champion Oklahoma is the top overall seed, followed by Florida State, Virginia Tech and Arkansas. The other seeded teams that will host regionals are UCLA (5), Alabama (6), Oklahoma State (7), Arizona State (8), Northwestern (9), Clemson (10), Tennessee (11), Duke (12), Washington (13), Florida (14), Missouri (15) and Central Florida (16).

The SEC had 12 teams selected, with Alabama joining Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

2022 NCAA Softball Tournament bracket by USA TODAY Network on Scribd

The WCWS starts June 2. Alabama has made 13 appearances at the Women's College World Series, most recently last season, and won the 20 national championship.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama softball will host NCAA regional as No. 6 seed, could host Tennessee in super regional

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Fans Upset With Likely Alabama vs. Texas Kickoff Time

FOX will officially televise this season's rare matchup between Alabama and Texas. While the network has yet to confirm the start time for the September 10 showdown, fans are already fearing an early kickoff. It's highly likely FOX will make this game the Big Noon Kickoff game for Week 2....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Knoxville, AL
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
Arkansas State
Catfish 100.1

Update: Tuscaloosa, Alabama: Have You Seen This In Your Backyard?

We recently posted this story about an odd creature spotted in a field. You won't believe what it is...... Is it a coyote? It appears to be a coyote. Coyotes are often seen in West Alabama. But what is that on the hind end of this particular creature? The backside is odd-looking, to say the least. This predator has a really bushy tail or something. It has been spotted in the Tuscaloosa area.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Yolanda Rochelle Flowers, Governor, Democrat

Professional experience: 20 years in education, including with the Blount County schools as reading instructor; speech, language and pathologist assistant for the Blount County and Alcoa city schools; vocational rehabilitation counselor for the state of Tennessee; substitute teacher for Birmingham city schools. Education: Graduated, Birmingham city schools; attended Maryville College...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Birmingham, Alabama

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Have you ever tried southern fried chicken but spicy? Of course, we know that traditional southern fried chicken is always salty and non-spicy. But this food truck serves it with a unique spicy touch. And not surprisingly, the people of this city love it.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College World Series#The Ncaa Tournament#Stanford#Sec Network
AL.com

Which Alabama counties have the most business degrees?

When it comes to bachelor’s degrees, Alabama is in business. About 24% of first-time bachelors degrees in Alabama are in a business field, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. That makes the business field the second-most popular field for first-time bachelor’s degrees in the state, behind only science and engineering.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NCAA
CBS 42

Alabama GOP selects new nominee for House District 47

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) – CBS 42 is your local election headquarters. The primary election is exactly one week away, and the House Representative District 47 race has a new Republican nominee. Republican State Representative David Wheeler who held that position and was seeking re-election passed away in March – leaving a vacancy for the Republican […]
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

Alabama primary elections only one week away

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We’re only one week away from the Alabama primary elections. Before it’s time to vote, there are some things you need to know before you head to the polls. First, make sure you have a valid ID on hand before you vote. Also, make sure you know where you are suppose […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wtva.com

Skilled to Work - Tiffin Motorhomes in Red Bay

RED BAY, Ala. (WTVA) - Tiffin MotorHomes in Franklin County, Alabama, is looking to add to its team. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey visited the company on May 9 to recognize Tiffin for its contributions to helping make 2021 successful. Alabama had its second-most productive year for economic development in the...
RED BAY, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Elementary student says he’s ‘never washing his hand again’ after starstruck encounter with Bo Scarbrough

Former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough paid a visit to South Hampton Elementary this week and had a heartwarming encounter with one of his big fans. Scarbrough, who was visiting the school with his new USFL teammates from the Birmingham Stallions, shook the hand of one of the students who gave a priceless reaction to meeting his favorite player.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy